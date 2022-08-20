Is the Hulk in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’? Mark Ruffalo Teases the Upcoming Film

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige dropped many bombshells at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Among the announcements were two new Avengers movies — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Little is known about the fifth and sixth Avengers films, but Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently shared some exciting information about the upcoming projects.

Mark Ruffalo | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Marvel announces two new ‘Avengers’ films during San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Marvel shared footage from upcoming projects like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at SDCC 2022. But the studio also unveiled its production slate for MCU: Phase 5 and Phase 6.

The Phase 5 schedule is:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — Feb. 17, 2023

What If…? — Spring 2023

Secret Invasion — Spring 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — May 5, 2023

Echo — Summer 2023

Loki Season 2 — Summer 2023

The Marvels — July 28, 2023

Blade — Nov. 3, 2023

Ironheart — Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos — Winter 2023/24

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 16, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again — Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order — May 3, 2024

Thunderbolts — July 26, 2024

The Phase 6 schedule is:

Fantastic Four — Nov. 8, 2024

Untitled Marvel project — Feb. 14, 2025

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 2, 2025

Untitled Marvel project — July 25, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars — Nov. 7, 2025

The one project that caught many fans’ eyes was Avengers: Secret Wars. Unfortunately, all we know about the upcoming film is its release date. But many fans are putting together their dream casts for Avengers: Secret Wars, including the Hulk.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, previews ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere, Mark Ruffalo teased Avengers: Secret Wars.

“It’s gonna be hard to top Endgame,” the actor explained. “But if I know Kevin and I know Marvel, it’s gonna be pretty amazing … It’ll be a big bang. We’ll go out with a big bang.”

While Ruffalo didn’t confirm nor deny his involvement as the Hulk in Avengers: Secret Wars, he might know some information about the upcoming movie. However, the sixth Avengers film isn’t hitting theaters until 2025, so we likely won’t know the cast anytime soon.

In the meantime, fans can watch Mark Ruffalo reprise his MCU role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

At the #SheHulk Launch Event, Mark Ruffalo says he's down for a #WorldWarHulk movie and reveals how #AvengersSecretWars will be even bigger than #Endgame. pic.twitter.com/rT18BjCs1Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 16, 2022

Which other Avengers besides the Hulk could appear in the MCU movie?

As we near the end of MCU: Phase 4, this universe is infinitely bigger than when the Avengers, including the Hulk, first assembled in The Avengers. So the casting possibilities are endless regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Some superheroes who might make up the team include the Hulk, Captain Marvel, War Machine, Captain America, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Wasp, Doctor Strange, Wong, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Kate Bishop, the Fantastic Four, and Ironheart. Of course, this is only a sampling of the heroes who could appear in the Avengers movies.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, airs Thursdays on Disney+. And Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere in theaters on Nov. 7, 2025.

