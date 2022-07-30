Huma Abedin Said Her Marriage to Anthony Weiner ‘Made [Her] Feel Powerful and Free’

Bradley Cooper has dated a lot of high-profile women. But his latest relationship is really making headlines. Reportedly, Cooper is in the early stages of a romance with political aide Huma Abedin, who previously served as an adviser to Hillary Clinton. While neither Cooper nor Abedin has spoken out about their relationship, fans are excited to learn what they can about Hollywood’s latest power couple. She has been in the spotlight for a while. In the wake of her devastating divorce from the disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin opened up about the happy days of her marriage, revealing why the union made her feel “free.”

What is Huma Abedin best known for?

In mid-July, sources reported that Cooper and Abedin are a couple and have been dating for several months. According to Hollywood Life, Abedin is an extremely accomplished woman who speaks several languages, including English, Urdu, and Arabic. She graduated from George Washington University and entered the political sphere, becoming a top adviser for Clinton. Abedin served as deputy chief of staff when Clinton was the U.S. Secretary of State and vice chair for her 2016 presidential campaign.

While Abedin prefers to remain mostly behind the scenes, she was thrown into the spotlight in 2017. That was the year her then-husband, politician Anthony Weiner, pleaded guilty to sexting a minor. Abedin, who married Weiner in 2010, took swift and immediate action, divorcing her disgraced husband.

Huma Abedin’s divorce from politician Anthony Weiner made headlines

Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner attend “The Twelfth Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards” at Spring Studios in New York City. �� LAN (Photo by Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the wake of the sexting scandal, Abedin focused on taking care of the young son that she shares with Weiner, avoiding the drama whenever possible. Still, she has spoken out on several occasions about what it was like to have her marriage dissolve in the public eye. In a May 2022 interview with The Guardian, Abedin revealed that she turned to therapy to help her deal with the “shock and trauma” of her divorce from Weiner.

“Marriage made me feel powerful and free. Those early days were my happiest,” Abedin said. “I had a hard but fulfilling job that felt like I was contributing to history. I had a partner for the first time, somebody I loved and looked forward to going home to every night. Everything felt possible. That’s why it was so hard to lose it all overnight.” Abedin also admitted she tried hard not to let the noise of the headlines affect her too much. “Let others say what they will,” she posited. “In the end you are the only person who has to live with yourself.”

Anna Wintour allegedly helped unite Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin

Abedin admitted that she finds dating to be “terrifying” in the same interview. But either she said that to throw people off, or her new romance was just around the corner. Reportedly, fashion icon Anna Wintour had a hand in setting them up since she’s a mutual friend of both Abedin and Cooper.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” a source recently told Page Six. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma. They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.” While Cooper and Abedin both attended the 2022 Met Gala, they didn’t walk the carpet together. It seems as though both public figures want to keep things quiet for now after having experienced their share of high-profile relationships in the past.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper Once Said ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ Costar Jennifer Lawrence Called Him a ‘Wet Kisser’ — ‘It Was Not a Compliment’