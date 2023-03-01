‘Hunt’: Lee Jung-jae Discusses Developing a Political Espionage Story for His Directorial Debut [EXCLUSIVE]

South Korean and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae steps behind the camera in his directorial debut movie, Hunt. The actor has had a long, formidable career, and now he’s taking his experience to develop an arousing and thrilling political espionage story based on real-life Korean events. Set in the 1980s, KCIA Foreign Unit chief Park Pyong-ho (Lee) and Domestic Unit chief Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) are at odds as they investigate a mole that could change the fate of South and North Korea. In an exclusive interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Lee Jung-jae breaks down working with Jung, combing history with fiction, and what global audiences will take away from Hunt.

Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung as the leading characters in ‘Hunt’ | via Hightail

You have had an immaculate career since 1993 and have become one of the most recognized

Korean actors. In recent years, you have reached global success with Squid Game. I have found

that many actors naturally transition to working behind the camera. Hunt is your directorial debut – what lessons and emotions from your career in front of the camera helped the film-making

process?

It was very helpful. I tried to apply the virtues of the directors who worked on all the projects I was involved in. I was fortunate to work with directors who had various styles and approaches, and I have many fond memories. This was beneficial during the movie-making process.

Hunt takes place in the 1980s during one of the most politically heavy events in Korean history. When dealing with historical events, what was the process to get the details right in a way that not only told a riveting story but does not distort facts? What was your role, and what inspired you to use the major historical events?

I believe that we should be careful when dealing with history in movies because it can be seen as a distortion of history. I didn’t want HUNT to be a documentary. I doubted that we needed to recreate every detail of such significant events. Therefore, I thought that we needed to add more fiction. I felt it was important to view various situations and stories from a neutral perspective. I also believe that expressing that viewpoint is important, and that is why I take this process very carefully.

There is no denying that the Hallyu wave has put Korean entertainment in the spotlight. Global fans have come to realize there is more to films than just Hollywood. What do you hope global fans take away from Hunt and its spy/thriller story based on Korean history as it will soon be available on Blu-Ray, DVD and On Demand?

As someone who has also filmed abroad, I have personally experienced fans’ worldwide immense interest in Korean content. While discussing Korean content with my colleagues, many became curious about Korea and Seoul.

Regarding HUNT, I hope that the film’s message goes beyond a story set against the backdrop of Korea’s political history and instead highlights the dangers of false information and propaganda that can lead to conflict and confrontation.

In the movie, the government spreads false information to manipulate public opinion in its favor, and such groups still exist today. It is concerning whether these groups will continue to exist in the future. We are currently divided due to differing perspectives, but this opposition is not something we should strive for. I hope the movie’s message can effectively convey this point.

I was enthralled by Hunt from beginning to end. I soon realized the dynamic twist of who the mole was, but ‘Hunt’ does something incredibly unique. Without giving spoilers, your character, Park Pyong-ho and Kim Jung-do (Jung Woo-sung) encompass opposite ends of the political spectrum, but with one end goal. What was the message you wanted to portray with these two characters and their missions?

I don’t want the theme of the movie to appear prominently in the front of the film because it can be burdensome. Audiences might not like it either. But since the theme must be a fundamental basis of the film. Therefore, I focused on the driving force that motivates the two characters to continue until the end. By emphasizing the collision between the two characters, tension can be created, and explosive energy can be obtained. I focused on whether Park Pyeong-ho and Kim Jeong-do’s goals are truly just and whether the audience can empathize with that sense of justice.

Hunt has one of the most impactful casts of well-known Korean actors. You have worked with your co-star Jung Woo-sung before in ‘City of the Rising Sun.’ How did the pitch meeting go? Or was the storyline something you both have discussed for a while?

I had several opportunities to work with Mr. Jung Woo-sung on a project after “City of The Rising Sun” but it was never easy for various reasons. However, both of us and the audience kept waiting for us to appear together, and we never gave up. Mr. Jung carefully declined offers four times. There were some scheduling issues, and he gave feedback on the initial script. Many people think that we appeared in the film just because we are close friends, but I want to make it clear that it’s not the case. We approached the work with a strictly professional attitude.

Once the cast was confirmed, I wanted to be the director who filmed Mr. Jung in the best way. I planned everything from the dialogue to the expressions and actions of Kim Jeong-do. Since we knew each other so well and had a good rapport, it was a happy experience to work together with an actor who understands his strengths and the scenario.

Lee Jung-jae stars as ark Pyong-ho and director for ‘Hunt’ | via Hightail

Seeing as you not only directed, screen wrote, and produced Hunt, were your co-stars envisioned to play their characters from the inception of the script? Or did the pieces fall into place as production went on?

The initial screenplay was a one-man show centered around Park Pyong-ho, but we made gradual changes as we considered various factors. We ultimately decided to utilize the “two main characters system.’”For Bang Joo-kyung’s character, we expanded and revised the role, as in the original work, there were only two scenes for the character. We originally had Jo Yoo-jung’s character involved in a physical relationship with Park Pyong-ho, but we felt that it didn’t fit, so we removed it, resulting in a more mysterious relationship suitable for a spy genre. We tried to give each character a reason and purpose, and as we modified their personalities, we gradually developed the story’s pacing to suit the theme better.

Hunt is available on DVD and On Demand on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.