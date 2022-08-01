Hunter Moore’s Response to Netflix’s ‘Most Hated Man on the Internet,’ Why He Backed out of Filming, and Why He Won’t Apologize for IsAnyoneUp.com

Hunter Moore founded IsAnyoneUp.com, a revenge porn site that is the focus of Netflix‘s docuseries The Most Hated Man on the Internet. The “King of Revenge Porn” was initially going to participate in the three-part docuseries, but he backed out. Find out why, plus Moore’s reasons for not apologizing for IsAnyoneUp.com.

Hunter Moore, IsAnyoneUp.com Founder | Netflix

‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ details Hunter Moore and IsAnyoneUp.com’s victims

The Most Hated Man on the Internet chronicles the story of Moore’s former website IsAnyoneUp.com and the legal suit activist Charlotte Laws brought against him on behalf of the victims whose photos were on the site, including her daughter. The three-part docuseries paints a picture of Moore’s following within scene culture, a youth sub-culture that emerged from emo culture in the early aughts.

Moore did not interview for the docuseries, but the episodes contain clips from previous interviews he gave to the press as well as videos he published on his own platforms. The Most Hated Man on the Internet director Rob Miller told Metro Moore is fairly represented throughout the Netflix docuseries.

“A lot of things that he said that we included in the series he said repeatedly over various interviews, so it’s not just a one-off that he can excuse by saying, ‘I was on coke’ or ‘I was drunk,'” Miller said. “So, I do feel it’s representative of who he was, at that point in time.”

Hunter Moore’s response to ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’

When The Most Hated Man on the Internet came out, Moore made a video promoting the release. “Hi — Netflix just put out a documentary about me,” he said on TikTok.

“My name is Hunter Moore. I created the site IsAnyoneUp.com … a very controversial website back in the early 2010s. The website garnered a ton of attention overnight and I was kind of a little prick, so I also gained a lot of notoriety. So if you love me or you hate me, go watch it. Let me know what you think. Drop a comment, and let’s fight about it in the comments.” Hunter Moore, TikTok

Netflix docuseries producer is ‘glad’ Hunter Moore did not participate

When The Most Hated Man on the Internet was in development, Moore initially agreed to participate. In that same interview with Metro, producer Vikki Miller talked about why Moore “pulled out.”

“I was initially disappointed,” she said. “But then I completely changed my mind and am so glad we ended up telling it through Charlotte Laws’ narrative.”

Hunter Moore took down the post explaining why he didn’t do the docuseries

As of Friday July 29, Moore was still active on Twitter under @_iamhuntermoore. He shared several tweets about the Netflix docuseries, including a video post where he explained why he backed out of participating in it. At publication, Moore’s Twitter account is gone, along with the video post.

Vice put out a 13-minute documentary about the ‘Revenge Porn King’

The Most Hated Man on the Internet isn’t the only documentary detailing Moore’s former revenge porn website. Vice posted Bringing Down the Revenge Porn King: Fakes, Frauds & Scammers on their YouTube on April 19, 2022.

The next day, Moore commented on Vice’s documentary on Twitter (via Internet Archive). “So yesterday Vice made a lil’ documentary and uploaded on their YouTube channel making me look evil,” he shared.

“Why not mention on the good s*** I’ve done. I donated thousands of dollars, did charity events, saved hundreds of animals [lives]. I mean I just created a platform and the one who posted on my site was your loved one back then, so why blame me and not your partner who you trusted?” Hunter Moore, Twitter

As revealed in the Netflix docuseries, the public posted some of the images on IsAnyoneUp.com. However, Moore and his associates were hacking people’s emails to get ahold of images, too.

Hunter Moore won’t apologize for IsAnyoneUp.com

Moore’s Twitter post about the Vice video continued: “Look guys, I did my time behind bars. Living my life peacefully now, it’s been a decade … some of you love me and most of you hate me.” He concluded with an explanation of why he won’t apologize for the former website.

“If you want me to apologize well I wouldn’t,” Moore said. “I don’t owe anyone anything.”

