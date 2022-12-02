Inside Amy Robach’s New York City Home She Sold for $5.2 Million

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making waves thanks to their romance. The ABC Good Morning America co-anchors cuddled up with each other, according to photos, and fans were wondering about the state of their marriages. Before Robach and Holmes’ romance, she owned an apartment with her husband, Andrew Shue. Here’s an inside look into Amy Robach’s home.

Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue owned a home in New York City

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue bought a home together in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood in New York City in 2018. According to Closer Weekly, the home owned by the Good Morning America anchor and her husband had three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The publication also included several photos of the inside of the house.

Robach and Shue’s living room had two black walls with one gold wall and a gold sectional. The gold wall is painted over brick, and two large windows are on either side of the on-wall light fixture.

Other photos of the home show more brick walls. Aside from the gold-painted bricks, other rooms had white-painted bricks. The couple decorated the home with plants on the ground and windowsills. Robach also had an in-home work setup, and the room she worked from included another brick wall, dark furniture, wall accents, and more plants.

As for the kitchen, a photo of Robach and Shue working out showed their eating area. The kitchen included open cabinets on brick and barstools at the island.

Finally, the couple’s home also had a terrace. A photo of Robach and Shue shows them drinking their morning coffee next to a small table on the terrace.

The couple reportedly sold the home before her relationship with T.J. Holmes hit the media

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s New York City home looked comfortable and cozy for the couple — but they no longer own it. According to People, the couple listed the apartment for sale in September 2022 and sold it by November 2022. Two weeks after the property sold, it was revealed that Robach and her Good Morning America co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, were pursuing a romance. The home sold for $5.2 million, and the couple originally bought the home for $4 million.

Holmes and Robach caused a stir after photos were released that showed the co-anchors holding hands in a car while in upstate New York. Holmes and Robach both reportedly separated from their spouses before pursuing a romance.

“This was two consenting adults who were each separated,” an insider alleged. “They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent time in an upstate New York cottage

Good Morning America viewers are also curious about the home in which Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spent time together. According to the New York Post, the couple had a getaway at a home in New Paltz, New York. The cottage sits near Minnewaska State Park and is within hiking distance of local waterfalls.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom stone cottage has 1,900 square feet of space. Additional photos of the home show the living area is adorned with wood paneling, a woodburning fireplace, and bookshelves built into the walls. The kitchen has a small table for eating, and the main bedroom has a queen-sized bed. The entire home boasts wood flooring.

“Two bedroom cabin with loft has been completely renovated while keeping the original charm,” the listing reveals.

