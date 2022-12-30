Inside ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo’s Malibu House, a Marble-Clad Beach Oasis

Celebrity houses are usually impressive. Many Hollywood A-listers reside in large homes boasting high-end upgrades and lush landscaping. But Ellen Pompeo’s house takes luxury to the next level. The Grey’s Anatomy star recently gave a tour of her Malibu house, a marble-clad beach oasis with midcentury modern touches.

Ellen Pompeo rose to fame on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo | Mike Rosenthal/ABC via Getty Images

The actor is best known for her titular role in Grey’s Anatomy, which made her a household name. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Pompeo got her start in minor roles before finally getting her big break on the hit TV show.

After landing the role of Dr. Meredith Grey in 2005, she became one of television’s most successful actors. Often referred to as “TV’s 20 Million Dollar Woman,” Pompeo admits it took her years to realize her worth.

E! News reports she had to be convinced to audition for the iconic part. “I’m not the most ‘relevant’ actress out there,” she says. “I know that’s the industry perception because I’ve been this character for 14 years.”

After working hard to achieve what she deserved, Pompeo officially became a producer on Grey’s Anatomy. And although she has since left the show, she boasts an impressive net worth of $80 million. According to CelebrityNetWorth, she became one of the highest-paid actors of all time.

Ellen Pompeo’s house in Malibu is a stunning beach oasis

Thanks to her lucrative role on Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo’s house in Malibu is a dream come true. The star came across the property years ago and “manifested” the home for years, Architectural Digest reports. The house, designed by midcentury architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman, boasts a courtyard, ocean views, and plenty of personality.

“Some people want a sterile home that makes them feel like they’re at a spa,” the star tells Architectural Digest. “But I love [a] design that tells a story.”

After purchasing the house, Pompeo made plenty of renovations. According to designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, “We didn’t change its flow or footprint, but it did require updates.”

So, what did they change? The exterior now features fresh teak, and the interior has midcentury modern touches and plenty of marble. A Brazilian stone known as Black Agatha covers the walls of the living room, dining room, and master bedroom. The last boasts a unique geometric design in light and dark shades, inspired by the art movie I Am Love.

For the master bathroom, Pompeo opted for a white marble bathtub built into the floor. The room boasts the same stonework, with doors that lead out to a small terrace. Even the pool features white marble.

“I truly enjoy the craft and art of houses. It exercises a different creative muscle,” Pompeo says.

Even her children’s bedrooms feature grasscloth wallpaper on the ceilings, adding a fresh vibe. The home also has earthly concrete floors, a pristine white kitchen with a built-in coffee system, and a “modernist spirit.”

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor believes a happy home life is essential

The star has a strong perspective on home life. Ellen Pompeo uses the features of her house to teach her children the importance of “taking some time to yourself,” she told Architectural Digest.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum and her husband, Chris Ivery, also realize the significance of a happy home life, mainly because Pompeo didn’t have that growing up.

“I didn’t grow up with a particularly happy childhood,” she said on the Jamele Hill Is Unbothered podcast in 2020. “So the idea that I have this great husband and these three beautiful children [and] a happy home life was really something I needed to complete.”