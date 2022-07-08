Inside James Caan’s Beverly Hills Mansion He Sold for Nearly $4 Million

Hollywood actor James Caan is known for his fantastic work in films like The Godfather, Misery, and Elf, among many others. Unfortunately, Caan died on July 6, 2022, leaving fans to wonder who will take over his real estate. Now, we’re taking a look at James Caan’s Beverly Hills mansion he sold for almost $4 million.

Where did James Caan live? He had a Beverly Hill mansion

James Caan at his home | Paul Harris/Getty Images

James Caan didn’t grow up in Beverly Hills, California, but he owned a beautiful mansion there. Dirt reports Caan bought the 1940s 0.43-acre property near upper Benedict Canyon in 2003.

In total, the mansion is 5,146 square feet and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Dirt explains the house has hardwood flooring, and the living room contains exposed beams in the ceiling, a stone fireplace, and French doors. As for the decor, Caan owned velvet upholstered furniture.

The dining rooms had wainscoted walls and French doors, and the ceilings were beamed and vaulted. As for the kitchen, Caan’s mansion had white raised panel cabinets, beige countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Another lounge in the home contains a built-in entertainment unit along with storage cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen lies a dining space and sitting area. Additionally, another room off of the kitchen served as a “secluded den” with a second fireplace.

Dirt also mentioned how the four guest and family bedrooms have “wall to wall” sand-colored carpeting. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, dual walk-in closets, and a master bathroom with a marble-topped vanity and sit-in shower.

James Caan’s mansion wouldn’t be complete without a lap-length pool and terrace. The front of the house holds a two-car garage and motor court for vehicle parking. The back of the house has a putting green shaded by trees.

He sold the mansion for $3.8 million

James Caan | Paul Harris/Getty Images

James Caan’s mansion went on the market in February 2015. The Los Angeles Times reports he sold the property for $3.8 million to Doug Ellin. Ellin created Entourage, a comedy-drama television series that premiered on HBO in 2004. Caan listed the property for $3.995 million after buying it in 2003 for $2.25 million.

Caan accrued a massive net worth through the years thanks to his involvement in many notable films, but he didn’t grow up rich. Roger Ebert explained Caan was born in the Bronx and grew up in Queens, New York. His parents were immigrants from Germany.

James Caan joked that he lived at the Playboy Mansion to ‘get over’ his divorce

James Caan Once Lived at the Playboy Mansion, Joked It Was to 'Get Over My Divorce' https://t.co/mkyMVRm0GB — People (@people) July 7, 2022

While fans may know a lot about James Caan’s mansion he owned in Beverly Hills, he also spent a lot of time at the Playboy Mansion. Back in 2003, he told Esquire, according to People, that he sought out time at the mansion to get over one of his divorces. He married and divorced four times in his life.

“To get over my divorce, I got a prescription to live at the Playboy Mansion for a while,” he said.

In 2010, Caan explained to People that he’d have his young son, Scott, bring him women while in the mansion. “I’d have Scott bring me girls,” he said. “No one could say no to a cute little boy.”

