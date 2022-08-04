‘Inside Jeopardy!’: The Iconic Quiz Show’s New Podcast Promises to Take Superfans Behind the Scenes

Legendary game show Jeopardy! just announced that it’s branching out and launching a new podcast.

Titled ‘Inside Jeopardy!’ the podcast will take fans backstage on everything from the show’s hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to exclusive behind-the-podium stories from contestants.

‘Jeopardy!’ just announced a new podcast

The show’s executive producer Michael Davies recently announced on the program’s website its new podcast called ‘Inside Jeopardy!’

“Because there is always so much to talk about on ‘Jeopardy!’ (it’s a sport, remember?) we will be launching a topical weekly podcast,” Davies writes. “Hosted by the Jeopardy! producers, including me, ‘Inside Jeopardy!’ will give you all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz Show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews.”

Jeopardy!‘s weekly podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple and “wherever you listen to podcasts.”

The show’s other big announcement

Davies as well revealed the mostly-expected but still enormous news of the show’s now-permanent hosts.

“I write today with the exciting news that we have closed and signed deals with Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to be the hosts of Jeopardy! moving forward,” Davies shared. “The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has.”

Bialik, whose journey on the show began as a guest host in 2021, told Entertainment Tonight a year later that she finally feels she’s growing into her role as a host of the quiz show.

“You know, sometimes I’ll say things and I’ll be like, ‘How did that come out of my mouth and why?’” she admitted. “But that’s sort of me in life in general. So, I take it everywhere I go. I’m definitely becoming more comfortable.”

Though at the time of an earlier chat with ET, Bialik hadn’t yet been named a permanent host, she reflected on what it would mean for her to become the show’s first woman emcee.

“I think being female is its own mark,” she said. “My grandparents were immigrants to this country and escaped pogroms and World War II, so for me, in two generations, to be in a position to be able to be a woman and a host in that iconic role blows my mind.”

‘Jeopardy!’ EP Davies says the show is in its own league

Davies, in his post on Jeopardy!‘s site, went on to add a stat that surely must please the show’s staff and even its players, given the shaky first year it went through after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

“With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season,” he continued. “When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television.”

