Inside King Charles’ Plans to Evict Prince Andrew from His $30 Million Home and Cancel His 75-Year Lease

Big changes are afoot now that King Charles is on the throne. Charles has grand plans for the monarchy, and one of his early moves is to reportedly boot Prince Andrew from his $30 million home.

But evicting Andrew from his royal palace is going to be easier said than done. Not only is the issue complicated by Andrew’s extensive lease on the mansion, but the move might actually cost Charles more in the long run.

Here’s an inside look at Charles’ plan to end Andrew’s 75-year lease and kick his brother out of his $30 million home.

King Charles faces some serious hurdles in his plan to evict Prince Andrew

Charles could find himself in a major predicament when it comes to evicting Prince Andrew from his luxurious abode at Royal Lodge, at Windsor Park. This sprawling mansion has been Andrew’s home since 2003 when he moved in with his former spouse, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew is currently tied to a 75-year lease agreement at Royal Lodge, a magnificent residence featuring an impressive 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms. Recent signs suggest that Charles might want to reconsider his plan of giving Andrew the boot.

If Charles goes ahead with the decision to uproot Andrew, he may face prohibitive financial burdens. According to Express, Charles reportedly wants to move Andrew to Frogmore Cottage, which would cost him nearly $400,000 a month.

Furthermore, Charles faces the challenge of ending Andrew’s existing lease, which would necessitate the Crown Estate compensating him.

Prince Andrew might be forced out of his home due to safety concerns

While it will clearly take a lot for Charles to evict Andrew, the Duke of York may be forced to leave the Royal Lodge. Andrew may have to leave due to its damp conditions and the urgent need for a new roof.

With the 75-year lease on Royal Lodge, Andrew bears the responsibility of overseeing any necessary renovations for the building. Unfortunately, due to the King significantly reducing his annual allowance, Andrew can no longer afford to maintain Royal Lodge.

Over the years, Royal Lodge has demanded considerable repairs. When Andrew initially moved in back in 2003, he had already invested a staggering $9.2 million in refurbishment expenses. Presently, the property is estimated to hold a value of approximately $37 million.

“Royal Lodge is in a terrible state and it is falling down,” an insider told Express. “There is a serious issue with damp that needs to be rectified and that isn’t cheap on a house of that size. It also needs a new roof.”

Despite the hurdles, Charles’ plan to evict Andrew may come to fruition. And it couldn’t come at a better time for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

This is why King Charles wants to free up the Royal Lodge in Windsor Park

Reports indicate that Charles desires Andrew to vacate the royal residence and relocate to the more modest Frogmore Cottage. There are suggestions that Charles’ son, William, is eyeing the mansion as a reflection of his new role as the future monarch.

Royal Lodge is considered a potential future abode for the Prince and Princess of Wales. It would also be a great fit for the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

At present, Prince William and Princess Kate reside at Adelaide Cottage along with their three children, having made the move last year. The family of five transitioned from London to Windsor last fall, with all their children now enrolled at Lambrook School.

Frogmore Cottage, meanwhile, has been vacant since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK in 2020. The two originally moved in in 2019 following Archie’s birth.