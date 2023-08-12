‘Outlander’ author Diana Gabaldon opened up about acting and the filming process of the Starz hit.

Outlander creator Diana Gabaldon isn’t just the author behind the gripping novels. She’s a force who’s actively influenced the TV adaptation since its inception. And while many authors prefer to remain in the shadows, letting the screen tell their stories, Gabaldon took a step further.

In a delightful treat for fans, the mastermind behind the Outlander universe made an on-screen appearance. But if you blinked, you might’ve missed it. Dive into the story behind her memorable cameo and discover what the author truly felt stepping into the acting world.

Diana Gabaldon makes her first cameo on ‘Outlander’

Gabaldon isn’t just the mastermind behind the nine Outlander books, spinoffs, and short stories; she’s also had a hand in shaping the TV adaptation. Since the debut of her first Outlander novel in 1991, Gabaldon has stayed closely engaged with the show’s development.

Instead of sitting back and letting the producers steer the ship, she’s been right in the mix – from casting decisions to marketing pushes. And to truly seal her bond with the television adaptation of her hits? She made a memorable cameo.

Outlander fans, however, may have missed Gabaldon’s sole appearance on the hit show.

Keen viewers spotted Gabaldon in season one, chatting with the fiery Mrs. Fitz as a Scottish character named Iona MacTavish. For those that missed it, you can see it on YouTube.

Gabaldon did great in her first acting debut but also made fans wonder if a certain Graham inspired her character’s name.

The ‘Outlander’ author opens up about acting on the show

With its rich narrative and loyal following, Outlander has graced our screens for almost 10 years. Given this duration, one might think Gabaldon, the creative brain behind the series, would’ve made more on-screen appearances.

But that isn’t the case, even though she did terrific in front of the cameras.

After the episode aired, Gabaldon shared a glimpse into her brief stint as an actor. As the Daily Record highlighted, the Outlander author candidly expressed that this might be her first and last dance in the acting arena.

“I’m in costume for my one and probably only artistic debut as an actor,” she mused.

And in her classic humor, Gabaldon quipped about limiting herself to just two lines in the show. But, for her, the real challenge wasn’t memorizing lines; it was perfecting that genuine Scottish accent – something she wanted to get just right!

Gabaldon’s cameo was back in the first season of Outlander, which premiered back in 2014.

Diana Gabaldon shares her thoughts on the filming process

Outlander is wrapping up its mid-season finale for the seventh season, and like many shows, they’re hitting pause due to the Hollywood strikes. There’s no telling when the cast and crew will return to work, but Gabaldon had nothing but good things to say about the production process.

“I’ve been blown away by the set, the production,” she stated. “It’s huge for one thing, it’s so much bigger than I ever thought it would be. Everything that I’ve seen has been done with such a very high attention to detail and devotion to quality.”

As for the show’s conclusion, the wheels will start turning once the strikes conclude. And while Gabaldon has playfully hinted that she’s done with cameos, fans secretly hope she might surprise them with another brief appearance before the curtain falls.

Starz originally planned to release the final season of Outlander sometime in 2024.

In the meantime, Gabaldon is hard at work writing the tenth book in her Outlander series. The author released the ninth book in the series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, in 2021.