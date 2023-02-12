Inside Patrick Mahomes’ $8 Million Real Estate Portfolio

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is successful not only on the field but also when it comes to his finances. Mahomes has an impressive real estate portfolio worth roughly $8 million. Here’s a look at his real estate holdings.

How much money does Patrick Mahomes’ make?

Mahomes, who has an estimated net worth of $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, is doing pretty well for himself when it comes to earning a living. He has one of the biggest contracts in NFL history. In 2020, Mahomes signed a 10-year $450 million deal.

After signing his lucrative deal, Mahomes described that moment as “a very exciting time” for him and his family. “The Chiefs organization—Coach Reid, Brett Veach, Mark Donovan, Clark Hunt, everybody—it’s been a team effort the entire way,” Mahomes tells Sports Illustrated. “I think a special thing about this organization is that like Veach said there’s trust amongst everybody. As much as I trust in them, they trust in me. And we were able to go out there and get this contract done the right way that not only gives me security that I’ve always wanted, but also allows opportunity for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my career.”

Mahomes continues, “ I have full trust that things will get handled the right way as we go throughout this career and that we will be in the position to win a lot of football games and hopefully win a lot more championships as my career goes on.”

Patrick Mahomes’ real estate portfolio

As of this writing, Mahomes owns four properties worth an estimated $8 million, reports New York Post. He owns two homes and one vacant plot in Missouri, as well as a Texas mansion.

As far as his Kansas City, Missouri properties, he reportedly purchased a condo for $350,000; a mansion for $1.8 million, and vacant land for $400,000. He reportedly purchased his Westlake, Texas mansion for $3.37 million.

Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City house has a shoe room

Mahomes’ Kansas City house, located in Sunset Hills west, was purchased in 2019, reports The Sun. “This is the first home that either of us have ever owned,” Mahomes tells Bleacher Report, referring to his wife, Brittany Mahomes. “It’s cool, just to have your own place, our own house where we can grow into. This is definitely a big step in our life.”

Mahomes was most excited about his shoe room, which displays more than 180 pairs of sneakers. His wife says his shoes were “all over the house” before he had the room built. He had trouble finding his shoes, so this custom room was a solution.

“When you don’t have enough room, I feel like you lose the value of your shoes,” says Mahomes during his Bleacher Report interview. “Some of the shoes that you’ve worn once you forget about because you don’t see them. So, I wanted that shoe room to highlight that.”

