‘RHONY’ star Jenna Lyons blew fans away with her incredible show closet, so just how much is the Bravo newcomer worth?

Welcome to the luxurious universe of Real Housewives of New York standout Jenna Lyons. The RHONY star’s incredible shoe closet wowed viewers in the season 14 premiere, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Aside from a shoe closet that leaves fellow RHONY stars in awe, Jenna’s story is as captivating as it is glamorous. Here’s a deep dive into her lavish shoe collection, plus a look at her impressive net worth.

Jenna Lyons | Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Inside Jenna Lyons’ incredible shoe collection

Viewers got an exclusive peek into Jenna’s extraordinary shoe collection during the season 14 premiere of RHONY.

The former J. Crew president hosted an intimate gathering at her posh Manhattan residence, attended by fellow RHONY stars. Erin Lichy was the earliest bird, and as such, she had the privilege of exploring what she termed Jenna’s “infamous shoe closet.”

Bravo TV reports that Jenna’s shoe trove boasts more than 380 pairs; at least, that’s the count from her last inventory check.

“It’s insane, like, I’m aware,” Jenna stated. “I worked in fashion for 27 years… I collect them because they have meaning to me.”

Erin was left in awe by the stunning assortment of footwear, meticulously showcased on shelves stretching from floor to ceiling. If you’ve got a keen eye, you’ll spot a variety of pumps and flats from high-end labels like Gianvito Rossi and Chanel.

Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to spot designer footwear from Gucci, Nicholas Kirkwood, and Prada gracing Jenna’s swanky collection.

Here’s how much the ‘RHONY’ star is worth

Jenna is among the new faces breathing fresh life into the RHONY series. After a pause that lasted almost two years, the popular reality series has made a comeback, introducing a new set of ladies ready to conquer the Big Apple.

Jenna is at the heart of this revitalized group of NYC ladies. But when it comes to her net worth, there seems to be a point of uncertainty.

Monsters and Critics notes that online figures of her net worth vary widely, with some quoting $1.11 million and others going as high as $50 million.

It’s somewhat challenging to accept the figure of $1.11 million as accurate. While still a considerable sum, Jenna’s residence alone exceeds $1 million in value.

Taking that into consideration, along with her professional trajectory, it’s a reasonable assumption to place Jenna’s net worth nearer to the $50 million ballpark.

This is how Jenna Lyons built her impressive net worth

Jenna began her design career with J Crew at age 21, starting as an assistant designer in the men’s ruby fashion department. She swiftly ascended the corporate ranks, securing the position of Vice President of Women’s Design within her first 13 years at J Crew.

The RHONY star significantly tripled J Crew’s revenue from 2003 to 2008 under the leadership of then-CEO Millard Drexler. She solidified her status as a fashion mogul at J Crew.

In 2017, after dedicating 27 years to J Crew, Jenna decided to branch out independently. In 2020, she introduced LoveSeen, a brand specializing in false eyelashes. Additionally, she offers her services as an interior design consultant for The Expert.

While Jenna’s prosperous career significantly contributes to her net worth, a portion of her wealth comes from her divorce settlement with artist Vincent Mazeau. The couple sold their NYC townhouse and divided the proceeds.

Fans can catch Jenna on new episodes of Real Housewives of New York Sundays on Bravo.