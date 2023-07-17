Season 13 of ‘RHONY’ was so problematic, Bravo chose to completely recast and reboot the entire series.

As fans gear up for season 14 of Real Housewives of New York, newcomers Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva predict a spike in the show’s ratings. Despite the previous season’s lackluster performance, these RHONY newbies seem confident about turning the tide.

The hopeful anticipation around the upcoming season comes after a particularly disappointing 13th season. With a fresh lineup and high expectations, the new season promises to be anything but mundane.

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan | Gavin Bond/Bravo via Getty Images

‘RHONY’ reboot star promises high ratings for season 14

Real Housewives of New York newbies, Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva, have high hopes for season 14. With the upcoming season featuring an entirely new crew, they expect the ratings to soar.

That could be good news for Bravo. Season 13 of the beloved reality series was a complete disaster in the ratings department. They were so low, in fact, producers decided to completely reboot the series.

In an interview with The Sun, Ubah, and Sai offered a tantalizing sneak peek into the upcoming season. Despite the series facing a drop in viewership, the fresh cast remains optimistic about a grand comeback.

“The show will skyrocket. Everyone will love it. It’s a lot of fun,” Sai confidently shared.

Only time will tell if the new RHONY star is correct in her prediction. But it is hard to see the new cast doing worse than what viewers watched unfold in season 13.

An inside look at the disastrous season 13 of ‘RHONY’

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York grappled with multiple problems. One of the major issues was the reported racist behavior of Ramona Singer, which spotlighted Bravo’s enduring struggle with diversity.

However, diversity was not the only issue. Cast members had been in front of the cameras for years, and many had lost their initial charm and overstayed their welcome.

As a result, season 13 of RHONY experienced a drop in creative content and viewership. The ratings decreased from approximately one million at the season premiere to just half of that at the series finale.

Whatever the reason, Bravo clearly recognized the need for a significant shake-up. For RHONY, this meant letting go of the old cast and bringing in the new.

While it remains to be seen whether this strategy will succeed, it is interesting to see what the new faces will bring to the show.

Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva share their thoughts on the reboot

Apart from their confident forecast for the show’s ratings, Sai and Ubah spilled the beans on what viewers can look forward to in the 14th season of Real Housewives of New York.

Based on their comments, it sounds like fans are in for a thrilling experience.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs, there’s few tears. There’s a lot of… I wouldn’t say fights, but just misunderstandings and a girls’ trip- someone always has less sleep, didn’t eat very well,” Ubah said.

Sai hinted at plenty of captivating drama to keep viewers entertained. She also divulged that the new cast is set to revive the sharp-witted exchanges that were a hallmark of the early seasons of RHONY.

The forthcoming season will welcome six fresh faces to the show. Besides Sai and Ubah, the ensemble comprises of Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitefield, and Erin Lichy.

The 14th season of Real Housewives of New York drops new episodes Sundays on Bravo.