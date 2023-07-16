LuAnn de Lesseps claims she and the other former stars of ‘RHONY’ are a ‘hard group to follow.

LuAnn de Lesseps has some wise words for the new cast of the Real Housewives of New York reboot. The newbies hope to bring a refreshing shake-up to the franchise, but LuAnn offered them a word of caution for their inaugural season.

While the world tunes in to see what they have to offer, LuAnn warned them that the old cast is a “hard group to follow.” With the stage set for these exciting changes, let’s take a look at how the new faces fare and where the original cast members have moved on to.

Former ‘RHONY’ star LuAnn de Lesseps | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

LuAnn de Lesseps has some advice for the new cast of season 14

As season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York begins, viewers can expect a refreshing change with a brand new cast in the reboot.

The evolution of the NYC clique has taken an intriguing journey, and the seasoned veterans of the show have a wealth of wisdom for the incoming housewives.

One such veteran, LuAnn, assured fans that she will be tuning in to see how things go. According to Bravo TV, she also offered words of encouragement for the new ladies of RHONY.

LuAnn’s advice to the newbies? Embrace the journey with authenticity, because the camera sees all.

“I think it’s [a] really hard first season, you know, on any show. When we first did the Housewives, we had no idea it would take off the way it did, so I wish them luck,” she stated.

The RHONY star later added that the new cast might have a difficult time as the old cast is a “hard group to follow.”

Meanwhile, Bravo has been working behind the scenes, carefully selecting a highly diverse ensemble for season 14.

A closer look at the new cast in the ‘RHONY’ reboot

The reboot of Real Housewives of New York will introduce fans to six vibrant new cast members.

The lineup includes Jenna Lyons, the first housewife to openly embrace her homosexuality, and Jessel Taank, the first housewife of Indian origin. The eclectic ensemble features both native New Yorkers and a few who have adopted the city as their home, aiming to encapsulate the diverse spirit of New York.

Other cast members include Sai de Silva, Brynn Whitefield, Erin Lichy, and Ubah Hassan.

However, there has been a hiccup in assembling the cast. Digital influencer Lizzy Savetsky had to bow out of filming for the upcoming season. Taking to social media, Lizzy revealed that she had faced anti-Semitic attacks following the announcement of her participation in the show.

Nevertheless, the remaining six women seem primed to claim their spotlight on RHONY.

Here’s what LuAnn de Lesseps and the rest of the old cast of ‘RHONY’ are up to now

Devoted fans of the original RHONY cast can look forward to seeing some familiar faces across Bravo’s television universe.

Several members of the old RHONY lineup will make a comeback in the fifth season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, also known as RHONY: Legacy.

Among the veterans making a reappearance are Luann, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan.

The series plans to whisk these women off to Saline Beach in St. Barts. — aka Scary Island — a location previously featured in the fifth season of RHONY. However, the launch date remains a mystery.

LuAnne and Sonja, meanwhile, are all set to charm the Midwest in Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. This hilarious culture-clash series drops new episodes Sundays on Bravo.

Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York is slated to premiere July 16.