Can RHONY’s Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps Reinvigorate a Town in ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’?

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York City embark upon an adventure that shakes out to be an HGTV series that meets The Simple Life.

Bravo has teased the series for months, where two of the zaniest RHONY cast members join forces to reinvigorate the small town of Benton, Illinois, population 7,000. Benton was hit especially hard during the pandemic, so de Lesseps and Morgan are tasked with using their star power to bring Benton back to life.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan aren’t in Manhattan anymore

The Benton City Council surprises the town residents by inviting stars to revive the town. The community seems skeptical as de Lesseps and Morgan land in Benton and the mayor puts the Housewives immediately to work.

Morgan and de Lesseps arrive in the town during the middle of summer to which de Lesseps says in the trailer, “Oh my God, we’re gonna sweat like whore in church here.” Morgan hits all the notes when she exclaims, “Who do I have to f***in this town to get a car?”

The next stop is to check into a motel that is a far cry from the Four Seasons. They immediately get to work on disinfecting the room, armed with bed bug spray. “I’m not gonna blurt out WTF because that’s what I’m thinking,” Morgan jokes.

The ‘RHONY’ stars partake in Testicle Festival

Luckily Morgan and de Lesseps won’t be spending much time lounging in their motel room because the mayor has a long list of projects he wants to accomplish during their visit. This includes building a new playground and revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show.

The community is clearly getting a kick out of seeing the New Yorkers navigate their jobs like fish out of water. “I think they’re gonna be clueless on what it takes to build a playground,” a Benton man says.

But that’s not it, Morgan and de Lesseps get to partake and “enjoy” the local Testicle Festival. Not only do they witness it, de Lesseps samples some of the fare. She jokes that she might have “testicle breath” after the event.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps pull out all the stops to revive the town

Bravo teased that the dynamic duo will experience just about everything Benton has to offer. “Luann and Sonja use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town’s spirits. Whether searching for the famous crappie fish in the lake with their bare hands or going mudding with monster trucks, one thing is for certain – with Luann and Sonja in charge and out of their element, hijinks and hilarity are sure to follow,” according to a release.

Morgan and de Lesseps surprise the town by inviting dancer /choreographer Paula Abdul to help them re-launch Benton. Do they pull off the revival in Benton and end up making friends?

Find out what happens when Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake debuts with back-to-back half-hour episodes on Sunday, July 9 at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.