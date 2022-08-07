Inside the Tangled Web of Feuds Between Mariah Carey, Eminem, and Christina Aguilera

Mariah Carey, Eminem, and Christina Aguilera have all famously feuded with each other over the years. Here’s what we know about the drama between the three superstars and how their battles are connected.

(L-R) Mariah Carey, Eminem, and Christina Aguilera | Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Eminem dissed Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera in his songs

Rapper Eminem’s nickname is “Slim Shady” for good reason. He knows how to throw shade at his adversaries, and he has never held back from using his music to lob insults at his opponents.

The rapper has maintained that he had a romantic relationship with Mariah Carey, despite the singer’s adamant denial. In his 2002 song “Superman,” Eminem rapped, “What, you tryin’ to be my new wife?/ What, you Mariah? Fly through twice.”

And in his 2009 song “The Warning,” he lashed out at Carey and her then-husband, Nick Cannon. “Only reason I dissed you in the first place/Is ’cause you denied seeing me, now I’m pissed off.” He referenced Cannon’s large tattoo of Carey’s first name in the line, “I got the same exact tat that’s on Nick’s back.”

He also mentioned Carey’s 2009 “obsessed” music video by rapping, “I’m obsessed now, oh gee/Is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?/ Wow Mariah, didn’t expect you to go balls out/B****, shut the f*** up ’fore I put all them phone calls out.”

But Mariah Carey is far from being the only female superstar the rapper had dissed. In “The Real Slim Shady,” Eminem slammed Christina Aguilera and accused her of giving him a sexually transmitted disease.

He rapped, “S***, Christina Aguilera better switch me chairs/So I can sit next to Carson Daly and Fred Durst/And hear ’em argue over who she gave head to first/Little b**** put me on blast on MTV/‘Yeah, he’s cute, but I think he’s married to Kim, hee-hee’/I should download her audio on MP3/And show the whole world how you gave Eminem VD.”

Eminem Just Dissed Christina Aguilera And People Have Some Thoughts https://t.co/wb40jl3y1j pic.twitter.com/bbGahXgPVf — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) December 2, 2018

Christina Aguilera hit back at Eminem’s diss, and she shaded Mariah Carey

Pop star Christina Aguilera didn’t let Eminem’s diss go without a response. She seemingly replied to his comments in her girl power anthem “Can’t Hold Us Down” from the 2002 album Stripped.

She sang, “When a female fires back/Suddenly big talker don’t know how to act/So he does what any little boy would do/Makin’ up a few false rumors or two/That for sure is not a man to me/Slanderin’ names for popularity/It’s sad you only get your fame through controversy.”

But, like Eminem, Aguilera also dissed Mariah Carey. In a 2006 interview with GQ, she said the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer was “never cool” to her.

“One time, we were at a party and I think she got really drunk, and she had just really derogatory things to say to me,” Aguilera told the magazine (per People). “But it was at that time that she had that breakdown, so she might have been very medicated.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer was referencing Carey’s hospitalization for exhaustion in 2001, following a string of bizarre public appearances.

when u see Eminem's new beard …and all you can think about is how @MariahCarey's beard in the "Obsessed" video looks better ??? pic.twitter.com/2RMZRJkvSp — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) June 23, 2017

Despite Eminem’s insistence that he dated Mariah Carey for several months, the singer has always maintained that they didn’t have a serious relationship.

“I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody,” Carey told Larry King in December 2002 (via People). In her song “Clown” from the same year, a track widely believed to be about Eminem, Carey sang, “You should’ve never intimated we were lovers/When you know very well we never even touched each other.”

But she really made her feelings toward the rapper known in her 2009 hit “Obsessed.” She sang, “Saying we met at the bar/When I don’t even know who you are,” and, “Oh, why you so obsessed with me (boy, I wanna know)/Lying that you’re sexing me (when everybody knows)/It’s clear that you’re upset with me/Finally found a girl that you couldn’t impress/Last man on the earth still couldn’t hit this.”

In the music video, she dressed as a man who bore a striking resemblance to the rapper.

Carey was a bit more gentle in her response to Christina Aguilera’s remarks about her. After the “Beautiful” singer’s interview with GQ, Carey told Access Hollywood, “I had hoped that Christina was in a better place now than the last time I saw her, when she showed up uninvited at one of my parties and displayed questionable behavior.”

Carey added, “It is sad yet predictable that she would use my name at this time to reinvent past incidents for her promotional gain. It is in my heart to forgive and I will keep her in my prayers.”

RELATED: Eminem Launches ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Restaurant With Attached ‘Store For Stans’