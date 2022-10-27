Is ‘Alaska Daily’ on Tonight? Episode 4 Introduces a New Mystery

ABC has a new hit drama television series on its hands — Alaska Daily. The show starring Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a former prestigious journalist turned disgraced reporter, is only three episodes into its first season and has hooked audiences. But can fans expect to watch Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 4 tonight, Oct. 27?

‘Alaska Daily’ Season 1 Episode 4 airs tonight, Oct. 27

Thankfully, viewers won’t have to wait long to see where Eileen’s investigation takes her next because Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 4, “The Weekend,” premieres tonight, Oct. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

“The Weekend” stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

What happened in episode 3?

Before diving into the upcoming episode tonight, we must discuss Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 3.

The third hour saw Eileen and Roz traveling to Sylvie’s hometown, Meade, to investigate her murder further. There, they discovered how corrupt the police department truly is. Eileen and Roz met with the police chief, who was the cop in charge of Sylvie’s case after her body was found. But he was a real piece of work, to say the least.

The reporters found out that Sylvie’s murder wasn’t the only case the police department underinvestigated. Over 70 sexual assault cases involving women were dismissed, and Eileen and Roz used that information to threaten Chief Durkin. He admitted that he was prejudiced against indigenous women, and Eileen got his confession on tape.

Later, Eileen, Roz, and Stanley decided to go forward with a story about the police chief’s discriminatory beliefs. And Roz got Eileen to agree to be open and honest with her.

Back in Anchorage, Austin learned that The Daily Alaskan‘s owner Aaron Pritchard endorsed a corrupt politician. And Stanley appeared to start an investigation into his boss.

Everything we know about the ‘Alaska Daily’ episode tonight

The synopsis for Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 4 reads, “It’s the Alaska State Fair, and The Daily Alaskan team is covering every angle of this beloved annual event, including Gabriel, who is excited for his first assigned story. When his reporting leads him somewhere unexpected, he rises to the occasion with Eileen’s support. Meanwhile, Eileen and Roz have very different weekends before reuniting to make more progress on their investigation.”

In the promo for the upcoming hour, Eileen receives a gift from the Concerned Citizen — a card that reads “Go home” and a bullet. Elsewhere, Gabriel gets his first assignment: a story revolving around a young woman and her mysterious father.

Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 4, “The Weekend,” premieres tonight, Oct. 27, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

