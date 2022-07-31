Many reality TV personalities use their influence to secure brand deals. However, a few also use their platform for advocacy work. Kim Kardashian is a prime example. The Kardashians star has expressed a desire to make a difference, advocating for criminal justice reform and pursuing a law career. So, now that she’s passed the baby bar exam, is Kim Kardashian a lawyer?

Kim Kardashian is heavily involved in criminal justice reform

Kardashian’s passion for criminal justice reform is nothing new. It has been several years since the reality star and mom of four expressed her frustration with a system she believes is broken. Kardashian began speaking out on social media about incarcerated individuals she believed hadn’t been treated fairly.

One of the first people she helped was Alice Johnson, a nonviolent offender sentenced to life in prison. According to The Hill, Kardashian advocated for Johnson and met with then-President Trump to push for the woman’s release from prison.

Johnson was eventually released, and Kardashian was on hand to greet her. The Skims mogul admitted the moment was a turning point in her life, and she went on to get involved in helping other people behind bars.

According to Oxygen, a few of the individuals Kardashian has directly helped are Momolu Stewart, Jeffrey Stringer, and Matthew Charles.

In 2019, Kardashian announced her decision to pursue a career as a lawyer so she could continue her efforts to improve the U.S. criminal justice system.

Is Kim Kardashian a lawyer now?

The road to becoming a lawyer has not been entirely smooth for Kardashian. Since 2019, she had taken California’s baby bar exam four times, failing it the first three times. She finally passed it in late 2021.

However, Kim Kardashian is not a lawyer yet. The baby bar is just one path California residents can take to become attorneys. According to Pajiba, though law school is the traditional route, those who don’t want to attend law school can apprentice for four years with a law office or a judge and take the baby bar after their first year of study.

To become a practicing lawyer, Kardashian must take the California Bar Exam, which Pajiba notes is considered one of the nation’s most challenging. The reality star expressed a desire to take that exam sometime in 2022.

The star’s father influenced her desire to become a lawyer

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram when she announced she had passed the baby bar. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

She added, “I know my dad would be so proud, and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner.”

Kim Kardashian’s father, the late Robert Kardashian, was a respected attorney. He’s best known for his role in defending O.J. Simpson in the former NFL star’s murder trial. The father of four died in 2003 at age 59 after a cancer battle. But to this day, the Kardashian children are vocal about his positive influence in their lives.

