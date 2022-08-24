Is ‘The Challenge: USA’ Standout Tyson Apostol Married?

The Challenge: USA is in the middle of its very first season on CBS. The latest version of the long-running reality competition features big names from the world of major reality franchises — Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Love Island — competing on The Challenge for the very first time.

One of the standouts so far has been Survivor alum, Tyson Apostol. He has a reputation of being one of the most colorful characters ever to compete on Survivor, and he’s definitely making his mark on The Challenge. But what about his home life away from the reality TV cameras? Is Tyson a married man?

Tyson Apostol | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Tyson Apostol competed on ‘Survivor’ four times before joining ‘The Challenge: USA’

Survivor fans first met Tyson back in 2009 when he made his debut in season 18 Survivor: Tocantins. He was 29 at the time, and he immediately became a fan favorite due to his dry sense of humor and deadpan wit. In his first season, Tyson was the 8th person voted out (on Day 27) and the second member of the jury.

He returned two seasons later for season 20 Heroes vs Villains as a member of the villain tribe. On Day 15, Tyson made a giant error with his vote at Tribal Council and ended up voting himself out of the game.

He finally won the million-dollar prize in season 27 Blood vs Water. Tyson was also part of the star-studded 40th season Winners at War.

Is Tyson Apostol married?

Fans of The Challenge might not know this, but Survivor fans sure do. Tyson has been in a relationship with Rachel Foulger since he competed in Tocantins. They met just four months before he left to film the season, and the show has been a big part of their relationship.

Rachel joined Tyson as his “loved one” to compete on Survivor: Blood vs Water. He was assigned to the Galang tribe, while she went to Tadhana. Rachel ended up being the third person eliminated from the game and the second contestant to be voted out at Tribal Council. But Tyson was able to make it to the end and win the $1 million dollars.

In 2015, Tyson and Rachel were part of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 2, and during the finale Tyson proposed. The episode aired in March of that year, but had been filmed months prior.

‘The Challenge: USA’ star and his wife welcomed two daughters

After the episode aired, Tyson confirmed that he and Rachel had tied the knot on February 8, 2015, in their home state of Utah. The private ceremony was officiated by Tyson’s Survivor co-star Stephen Fishbach.

Just weeks after becoming husband and wife, Tyson and Rachel welcomed their first daughter, Bergen. In 2018, baby number two arrived — a daughter they named Marlowe.

Rachel and Bergen showed up for the emotional “loved ones visit” during Survivor: Winners at War, which was the first time Tyson had experienced that during the four times he competed.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesday nights on CBS.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge: USA’ Standout Tyson Apostol Roasted By Fans After Claiming He Could Beat the GOAT CT Tamburello