Is ‘The Traitors’ Harder Than ‘Big Brother’? Cody Calafiore Breaks Down Crying

The Traitors had multiple worlds in reality TV collide. The game forces the faithful to find traitors. Cody Calafiore from Big Brother broke down crying while playing the new game, which makes us wonder…is The Traitors harder?

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for The Traitors Episode 7.]

After his 9-0 win, #BBCody discusses the Jury's unanimous vote, playing Big Brother during a pandemic, and how it feels to secure the BB22 ?! Read the champ's exclusive interview now: https://t.co/TlbGAdB5mq. pic.twitter.com/TQzR78zECw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) October 29, 2020

Cody Calafiore made it to the finale of ‘Big Brother’ twice

Cody was originally cast on Big Brother 16 and was part of The Hitmen alliance and the Bomb Squad with Derrick Levasseur. He took Derrick to the final two chairs and lost the $500,000 prize. That meant he took $50,000 home as a runner-up.

But he got a second shot at the game in 2020. There was an all-stars season, and he was part of The Committee alliance. He made it to the final three with his two allies, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel. Cody chose to take Enzo, and won the game.

So Cody is a huge threat when it comes to social games. He tried to use the same skills in The Traitors.

Cody Calafiore breaks down crying after he loses ‘The Traitors’

Host Alan Cumming chose three people to be the traitors. They were Cody, Cirie Fields of Survivor, and Christian De La Torre. Many people suspect Cody because of his success in a game that calls for betrayal.

The thing is Cody’s Big Brother games heavily relied on a majority alliance that picked off the other side of the house. But The Traitors put him in the minority with two allies.

Cody tried to be reserved to lower his threat level and became close with other men in the cast, like Ryan Lochte and Kyle Cooke from Summer House. Cirie pushed him to murder Ryan, and that’s when Cody got sloppy. He told Kyle that Ryan suspected him of being a traitor, and he immediately knew it wasn’t true. In episode 7, the cast finally banished Cody for possibly being a traitor.

“I wanted to play this game so bad,” he said in the circle of truth while crying. “Man, I’m sorry. And I wanted to be a traitor so bad. I love you all, so it is not personal…I am a traitor.”

Cody did one more confessional before he left. “Feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders, feel like I can finally like actually be myself and not have this like a crazy burden just crushing me,” he said while tearing up. “My goodness.”

He praised Cirie’s game and said she was doing everything perfectly. Cody isn’t the only person from the Big Brother world, and that came up before he was banished.

Rachel Reilly saw through Cody Calafiore

Big Brother 12 winner Rachel Reilly claimed she knew Cody well from hanging out with him before the show and could tell he was a traitor. But she thought he wouldn’t murder her because of their connection.

That changed at the roundtable when Cody accused her of being a traitor because she’s “one of the most cutthroat people.” He said she could sleep at night after murdering the faithful.

Rachel immediately went on the attack. “If anyone banishes me, a faithful, then you are all playing to Cody,” she said. “You are doing everything. You are so on edge. You are acting like you’re always, ‘I’m so nervous. I’m so…I hate this. I never wanna do another season like this again.’”

She was right that Cody was cracking under the pressure, and not being able to gain allies as he did in Big Brother might be part of that.