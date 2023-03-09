‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16 Wraps Filming, Kaitlin Olson Confirms

Over the past few weeks, the Gang has been hard at work in the studio filming the new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Kaitlin Olson confirms It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 has wrapped filming, at least for her character, Dee Reynold’s scenes.

Kaitlin Olson | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Filming for ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16 wrapped

Kailtin, arguably the funniest woman currently on television, reprised her role as Sweet Dee on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for season 16. “Season 16 @alwayssunnyfxx wrapped!!! S/O to @costumes1993 for this amazing Sweet Dee Ring,” Kaitlin wrote on her Instagram Stories on March 7th.

Kaitlin Olson | Instagram Stories

Kaitlin posted this news alongside a photo of the ring she received from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s costume designer, Sabrina, as a parting gift. The ring is a large black stone set on a silver border with a silver bird emblem. It’s fitting, as there is a running gag on the show where the Gang refers to Sweet Dee’s character as a bird.

Rob McElhenney will have facial prosthetics on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadephia’ Season 16

Charlie Day, who plays Charlie Kelly on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, revealed some behind-the-scenes information from the set of season 16 on their podcast, The Always Sunny Podcast. Charlie said his co-star, Rob McElhenney, who plays Patty’s Pub’s bouncer Mac, had him in “stitches” on set because of his acting.

Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds, revealed that Rob’s character is doing “a very specific gag” this season with the help of facial prosthetics that “alter him physically” as well as the way he sounds. Fan-favorite Frank Reynolds, played by comedy icon Danny DeVito will also return to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16.

All of the details revealed about ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Season 16 so far

Aside from Mac’s appearance changes, Charlie revealed more details of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16. He said the Gang would revisit old locations and characters from previous seasons. Charlie announced they would bring back characters such as creepy Uncle Jack, played by Andrew Friedman, and Charlie and Mac’s moms, played by Lynne Marie Stewart and Sandy Martin.

Charlie is thrilled to bring back old characters to season 16. “He’s so funny,” Charlie said of Friedman. “Everything he says is comedy gold.”

Charlie also revealed on the podcast that writer, Megan Ganz, will be directing two of the episodes in season 16. It’s Always Sunny Podcast fans know Megan Ganz as the podcast host, but she’s also an executive producer and writer of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia since 2017. And she directed the two final episodes of season 15— The Gang Goes to Ireland and The Gang’s Still in Ireland.

Kaitlin revealing that filming has wrapped for Sweet Dee indicates that season 16 will head into post-production soon. The release date for season 16 has yet to be revealed, but in the meantime, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans can tune into the show’s podcast and rewatch all 15 seasons on Hulu.