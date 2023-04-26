Jack Black Reveals He Is Working on ‘School of Rock’ 20-Year Reunion

Jack Black is one of those actors that everyone seems to love. His lovable persona and tendency to choose roles that showcase his natural gift for comedy have ensured that he remains in the spotlight year after year. Black has acted in many popular movies over the years, from romantic comedies to animated classics. School of Rock is one of Black’s most iconic films, a 2003 release that featured the actor rocking out alongside a cast of talented child performers. Black knows how much fans still gravitate to School of Rock – and recently, he revealed that he’s planning an epic reunion with the original cast.

School of Rock was released in 2003, at the peak of Black’s newfound stardom. Black played Dewey Finn, a guitarist who gets kicked out of his band due to his over-the-top stage antics. Determined not to give up his music, Dewey impersonates his roommate in order to get a short-term job as a substitute teacher. At the high-profile private school, Dewey meets his students, a group of very musically talented kids who feel constrained by the rules of their school.

Dewey decides to form a new band with his class, educating them in the ways of rock and roll so that they can audition for the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. While the band, dubbed School of Rock, doesn’t win the competition, they earn the approval of their parents and the respect of their peers – and Dewey goes on to open his very own after-school music program called School of Rock.

School of Rock has only grown in popularity since its release, and these days, it’s one of Black’s best-known films. For Black, making the film was something truly special. In a recent interview with ET Online, Black admitted that he’s working on a plan to reunite with his young cast members to celebrate the movie’s 20-year anniversary. “All those kids – dig this – they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30,” Black said.

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from ‘School of Rock,'” Black said, promising to “100 percent” post pictures and videos of the reunion on social media for fans to enjoy. While he didn’t mention anything about a sequel or spinoff film, the seeds have been planted for what is sure to be an exciting reunion.

School of Rock became a hit almost immediately after it was released in 2003. According to IMDb, it earned the title of highest-grossing music-themed comedy of all time until the release of the movie Pitch Perfect 2 in 2015. While fans clamored for a sequel for years, it never materialized. Other School of Rock projects were released, however, including a Broadway stage musical adaptation that launched in 2015 and a 2016 TV series for Nickelodeon.

The series featured a totally new cast but a similar storyline to the 2003 film. It ran for three seasons, with the final season airing in 2018. Clearly, the appetite for more School of Rock is still there, even though it’s been 20 years since the original movie was first released. With Black set to reunite with the original cast, maybe fans will finally get a glimpse at the crew jamming away just like the old days.