Jack Nicholson Gave The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Some Risque Acting Advice

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger appeared in several movies. During an interview, he revealed the advice Jack Nicholson gave him about acting. In addition, Jagger discussed what he thought about acting in general.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger said returning to the silver screen was strange

Jagger is mostly known for his music. Despite this, he also had roles in some movies. He’s appeared in acclaimed films such as Ned Kelly, Performance, and the Fab Four parody film, All You Need Is Cash.

After an 11-year hiatus from acting, Jagger appeared in the 2019 film The Burnt Orange Heresy. During a 2022 interview with The Guardian, Jagger was asked what it was like to return to the silver screen.

“Er, well it was a bit odd to be honest,” Jagger admitted. “I hadn’t done any for ages. I was like: ‘Oh. Um. Yes. Acting. Let’s think now. How do we do this?'”

Mick Jagger asked Jack Nicholson abut ‘character building’

Jagger said he tries to come up with a backstory for a character to aid in his acting. “It may not necessarily fit with the script but it’s good to have,” he said. “Otherwise you’re just saying the lines. And you don’t wanna just say the lines. Well, you can, but it’s better if you know what sort of person he is.

“I made notes about whether the guy was married, what his schooling was like,” he added. “Was he a crook? Did he like rugby? The usual stuff. It’s all quite funny but if you’re going to do a job, you might as well do it properly.”

Jagger remembered a piece of advice Nicholson gave him. “I once asked Jack Nicholson, ‘When you build a character, where do you start?'” Jagger remembered. “He said, ‘His sex life.'”

Jagger said there was a lot of “prejudice” against actors who took a shot at acting. He said people assumed singers getting cast in films was simply a form of stunt casting. The “Miss You” singer acknowledged that being able to play a concert did not mean someone would be able to act.

Why The Rolling Stones’ frontman didn’t act even often though he wished he acted more

In a 2022 interview with Billboard, Jagger asked what he thought about acting. He said he liked “the idea of it.” Jagger enjoyed acting because it was a shift away from live shows. In addition, he felt he was less over-the-top when he acted than when he performed on a stage.

Jagger wished he acted more in his life. He only took on acting roles when he found the extra time. Laughing, he acknowledged he had another job. He said his work as a rock star was really several jobs.

Jagger has proven himself to be a capable actor and he might not have done so without Nicholson’s advice.