Jack Wagner Thanks Fans for Their ‘Love and Support’ as He Returns to Work on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10

Jack Wagner recently traveled to Canada to begin work on When Calls the Heart Season 10.

The actor thanked fans for their support following the death of his son Harrison Wagner in June 2022.

The actor said he was “excited and grateful” to get back to the Hallmark Channel series.

Jack Wagner | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

When Calls the Heart star Jack Wagner is thanking fans for their love and support following his son Harrison Wagner’s unexpected death in early June. The actor shared an update with his followers as he headed back to work on the Hallmark Channel series, saying that he was “excited” to get started filming new episode of the show.

Jack Wagner tells fans he’s grateful for their ‘love and kindness’

Wagner took to Instagram on July 22 for what has become an annual tradition. He shared a video of himself in the airport waiting to board a flight to Vancouver, where he was set to start filming the 10th season of When Calls the Heart.

“Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me.”

Wagner went on to say that he was “beyond excited and grateful” to return to the Hallmark Channel show. He then reiterated his thanks to his fans for their loyalty and “for the love and support you’ve sent me.”

Jack and Kristina Wagner’s son died in June

Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner, and their two sons in 2006 | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Wagner and his ex-wife Kristina Wagner recently experienced a devastating loss. On June 6, their son Harrison was discovered dead in a Hollywood parking lot at age 27.

Soon after their son’s death, Jack and Kristina established The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund at the New Life House Recovery Community. The scholarship will “help other young men get help for their addiction.”

Harrison was “a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in,” noted a statement on the organization’s website. “He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction. We hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and help other young men get help for their addiction that they would not otherwise be able to afford.”

What’s next for Bill Avery in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10?

On Sunday's season finale of When Calls the Heart, Faith has some concerning news for Bill. #Hearties will he make the right decision for his health and future? pic.twitter.com/Lc8X8mznMR — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) May 16, 2022

The upcoming season of When Calls the Heart could be a tumultuous one for Wagner’s Bill Avery character. After dealing with a lingering cough for much of season 9, he finally traveled to Union City to get a long-delayed chest X-ray. Unfortunately, the news wasn’t good, as he explained to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) in the season finale. He told his friend that he needed to put his affairs in order, though he assured her that he wasn’t going anywhere in the immediate future.

The exact nature of Bill’s health problems is unclear, but it seems like he might have cancer. That’s certainly alarming news for the judge – and for Hearties who love the character. If anything good comes of Bill’s recent struggles, it could be in the form of a romance with Molly (Johannah Newmarch). The two have had a flirtatious friendship for a while, and in the finale, she stepped up and accompanied him to his doctor’s appointment. When they returned to Hope Valley, Molly had some exciting news to share with Faith (Andrea Brooks). Perhaps Bill and Molly have finally opened up about their feelings for each other. Fans will hopefully find out when When Calls the Heart Season 10 premieres, likely sometime in 2023.

