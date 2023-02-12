Jalen Hurts Explained Why He Still Lived With His Parents as a Rookie: ‘Be Smart’

Super Bowl LVII will give Jalen Hurts a chance to shine on the big stage as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. Born in 1998, he’s already worth millions with reported potential for a massive paycheck at contract renewal, win or lose.

However, Hurts said he’d been “smart” about spending his NFL money, or more accurately, not spending it, so far. And part of his saving plan was living at his mom’s house when he returned home as a rookie in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts could reportedly get more than $50 million a year in a future Eagles contract

The Eagles picked Hurts in the 2020 draft, and he signed a four-year contract worth over $6 million. In the 2023 Super Bowl, Hurts will face off against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and become part of history in the first championship game to feature a Black starting quarterback on each team.

Despite the results, Hurts has a good chance of receiving an offer for a long-term extension from the Eagles, according to expert scuttlebutt.

The speculated pay could make him a top-earning player. ESPN insider Dan Graziano said, “I expect the Eagles to work to sign quarterback Jalen Hurts to an extension early in the offseason. They know the price has likely gone to $50 million a year or more …” (via Bleacher Report).

Jalen Hurts lived with his parents to save money in his rookie year

Hurts might be set up for life if those contract predictions are correct. But he explained to GQ how he saved his first million dollars by being a little frugal despite his wealth. He hired a financial adviser, which is an essential tip, he noted.

Hurts said he only spent about $165,000 from his first million. Notably, he celebrated becoming a Philadelphia Eagle with a shopping spree in the city, spending around $1,000 on team swag, which seems obligatory.

Part of the plan was to stay at his mom’s house when he returned home to Texas. “My mom and my grandma … won’t let me stay anywhere else,” he shared.

“I didn’t buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me,” he explained in the GQ segment. “I didn’t need this big place just for myself.”

He said he got a “little apartment” in Philadelphia. “You know, something smooth that’ll last me for the time being,” he noted.

However, being in a relationship with Bry Burrows might mean it will soon be time to upgrade. That is, if he still stays with his mom these days. The couple is believed to have met at the University of Alabama, and she joined him on the field to celebrate after the Eagles won the 2023 NFC Championship (per People).

Jalen Hurts has a few other tips for saving money now that he’s no longer a rookie

I never told y’all about my side hustle ? https://t.co/DXQPhXZQLa — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) November 5, 2022

Hurts shared a few more tips for saving money aside from living with your parents. He told GQ, “There are a ton of ways you can save money and be smart about your money.”

First, he suggested, “Instead of buying a brand new car — because it depreciates as soon as you get off the lot — you can buy a used car or lease a car.”

Furthermore, “Instead of going out to eat all the time at these five-star restaurants, you can simply cook at home, or a person like me, I’m a take me a few to-go plates from the facility,” he offered. “The third way you can save money is on the phone plan like Straight Talk because it runs on the same major networks like other brands, but that allows you to save a lot of money.”

Finally, he suggested, “Instead of hiring a landscaping company, you can hire a local kid from the community to … cut your grass like I used to do.”