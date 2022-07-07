James Caan’s Divorce: Inside His Messy Split From 4th Wife Linda Stokes

Famous Hollywood actor James Caan died on July 6, 2022, and he leaves behind an incredible film legacy. He married four times in his life, and his final marriage was to Linda Stokes. Unfortunately, their on-again, off-again marriage ended in an extremely messy — and costly — split. Here’s what happened with James Caan’s fourth divorce.

Is James Caan still married? He was with his 4th wife, Linda Stokes, for nearly 2 decades

James Caan married four times in his lifetime, and his fourth marriage was to actor and designer Linda Stokes. Stokes and Caan tied the knot in 1996, and they seemed to have a harmonious relationship until 2009. Caan filed for divorce from Stokes for the first time in 2009, 13 years after tying the knot. He cited irreconcilable differences, but the couple didn’t follow through. While they managed to mend their relationship for years, Caan filed for divorce twice more until the couple finalized their divorce in 2017. They shared two kids together.

Issues over money plagued their divorce settlement. But Caan said he doesn’t harbor any ill will against his ex-wife. “Linda is a beautiful woman who gave me two beautiful sons which helped enrich my life tremendously, and I’ll always be indebted to her for that,” he told TMZ in 2016.

He experienced money woes from the divorce

While James Caan’s divorce allegedly didn’t affect the way he felt about his fourth wife, he reportedly experienced major money woes as a result of Linda Stokes’ requests.

According to TMZ, Caan filed court documents claiming he hoped to retire but was unable to due to Stokes spending his money and encouraging him to continue taking movie roles to support her. The publication also noted he was paying $13,000 in child support per month for both of their kids at the time. Additionally, the Daily Mail reported Caan had to pay $400,000 in retroactive payments. The couple reportedly did not have a prenup.

“I am no longer willing to take parts in films and/or television shows which detract from the 50 years I have spent building my reputation,” Caan explained in the documents. Caan seemed to regret taking part in the film Sicilian Vampire, which had only 50 fans at its premiere, according to Page Six.

Page Six also noted that Caan claimed he was spending $96,840 annually for their oldest son and $60,900 a year on Jacob for college.

Additionally, Stokes wanted physical custody of their then-16-year-old son, Jacob. Caan hoped to share physical and legal custody of the child. “I would like for Jake to spend at least 50% of his time with me, as I will be available to parent him and produce the necessary provisions a teenage boy needs,” Caan said, Page Six reports.

To make matters even more complicated, Caan said he “suffered from numerous medical ailments over the last 18 months” that “added extraordinary financial pressures” and left him in “poor health.”

How old are James Caan’s kids he had with Linda Stokes in 2022?

James Caan died at the age of 82 years old. So, how old are the kids the Godfather actor had with Linda Stokes?

James Arthur Caan Jr. was born on Nov. 6, 1995, according to Closer Weekly. He will turn 27 years old in 2022. Jacob Nicholas Caan was born on Sept. 24, 1998. He’s currently 24 years old.

Caan also has three other children with three of his other ex-wives. His other kids are Tara Caan, Scott Caan, and Alexander James Caan. Fans following the family likely know Scott Caan from shows and movies such as Hawaii Five-0, Ocean’s Twelve, and Into the Blue.

