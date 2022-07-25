James Gunn Reveals Why He Hasn’t Released the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige brought the fire during their panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. From the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer to the announcement of Avengers 5 and 6, the influx of information was a little overwhelming but more than welcomed by fans. However, fans aren’t happy that Marvel previewed the first Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer during SDCC but has yet to release it to the public.

James Gunn | Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Marvel showed the first ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer at SDCC

Director James Gunn and the cast, including Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, and Chukwudi Iwuji, appeared at Marvel’s SDCC panel. While there, they discussed their upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film and presented the first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Per ComicBook.com, the footage reveals that the Ravagers, now joined by Gamora, capture the Guardians. Peter Quill is obviously affected by seeing the love of his life, who he thought was dead, right in front of him. But as fans know, this version of Gamora is the one that appeared in Avengers: Endgame. So she isn’t the Gamora that Peter built a relationship with, and she tells him this in the trailer.

Peter tells her, “You were everything to me. I thought you were gone, but you’re here, and I miss you.” Cue the tears.

Elsewhere in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer, fans at the SDCC presentation got their first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as High Revolutionary. The video also shows Rocket Raccoon as a baby.

Sadly, Marvel has yet to let the world see the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer.

James Gunn explains why Marvel has yet to make the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer public

Following Marvel’s SDCC panel, fans took to Twitter to ponder when the studio would release the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer.

One fan tweeted, “Wish we all could’ve experienced the [Guardians of the Galaxy] trailer yesterday. [James Gunn] it’s truly sad how Marvel holds your amazing space opera work of art from us the fans who really really f**kin care!!”

James Gunn responded, “I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views and close inspection — remember we didn’t wrap long ago — so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

Sadly, we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to see the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer in all its glory. But in the meantime, fans can rewatch the trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The ‘Guardians’ SDCC trailer made James Gunn and the cast cry

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast and director James Gunn got emotional after Marvel showed the trailer at SDCC. And after the presentation, they revealed what made them cry during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. They first joked that the tears were all for show but then shared the reason for the emotion.

“It really caught me off guard,” Chris Pratt explained. “It was moving … It’s such a beautiful [Flaming Lips] song. The imagery’s incredible. And obviously, you’re immediately swept up not only in the idea that this is the end of this trilogy for all of us, but also you’re reminded of the journey that the characters are on. It’s a really emotional story. It was awesome.”

Sean Gunn added, “It was unexpected to be backstage and get choked up watching the trailer and then have to go out. Because we’re all back there getting ready to go out … and then we were all legitimately choked up.”

James Gunn also said, “Just realizing that … as a group, us standing up there at Comic-Con, I was really just trying to be present to the fact that that was a beautiful moment that we all got to be together up there for the last time in this way. And that was exciting.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2023.

