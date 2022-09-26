Jeffrey Dahmer’s Childhood Home Was Once Available to Rent for $8,000 Per Week

Netflix’s series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, follows the story of the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Dahmer killed 17 men, many of whom died in his apartment. But he also killed while living in his childhood home in Akron, Ohio. Here’s what to know about Jeffrey Dahmer’s home he grew up in and why it was once rented for $8,000 per week.

Where is Jeffrey Dahmer’s house in Ohio?

Jeffrey Dahmer’s home he grew up in is located in Akron, Ohio. According to All That’s Interesting, he and his family moved to the Beth Township suburb of Akron in 1968, which only had a population of around 4,500 residents. Dahmer murdered his first person in Akron, and he scattered the victim’s bones around the family’s backyard.

It was also in this childhood home where Dahmer’s parents seemingly didn’t spend much time with him. His father, Lionel Dahmer, was busy with his studies, and his mother, Joyce Dahmer, was a hypochondriac and thus didn’t want to be around her son, as she feared she would infect him.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,170-square-foot house in Akron was built in 1952 on 1.55 acres of land. It’s been fully renovated since the Dahmers lived there. The house now contains a greenhouse, a spiral staircase, and an outdoor balcony. In 2005, musician Chris Butler bought the home for $244,500, and he later rented it out for $8,000 a week in 2016 when the Republican National Convention took place in the area.

Butler later tried to sell the home and listed it for $329,000, but it seems it didn’t sell. The home had an estimated property value of $260,500 in 2019.

Can you visit Jeffrey Dahmer’s house?

So, can those keeping up with the Netflix series visit Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home in Ohio? According to Roadtrippers, the property isn’t open to the public.

The website shows a “quote from the owner” regarding the property. “It’s a private residence, you’re welcome to take pictures from the road … same with news crews,” it reads. “We have to let them shoot from the road, I can’t stop that. I try to manage the interest, shall we say. I still get calls from ghost-hunt-type shows, and early on I did one or two of those, because it was … funny … but I’m real cautious about anything that could be considered exploitation.”

Another comment from 2019 echoes this. “This is private property and the home owners will prosecute — the road next to the house is not a public road,” it reads. “The house has video monitoring — the police department is at the end of the street — fast response.”

Here’s what happened to the apartment building where he committed most of his murders

Jeffrey Dahmer’s childhood home is interesting to fans of the Netflix series, but so is his apartment building in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where most of his murders occurred. According to PopBuzz, he lived in the Oxford Apartments at 924 North 25th Street.

The publication reports many residents of the apartment complex moved out after Dahmer’s arrest. As of 2022, the building no longer exists. One of the victim’s families wished for the apartment building to be demolished. Today, the area stands as an empty lot with no current plans for a memorial.

