Jennie Reveals What the BLACKPINK Members Talk About Other Than Music

Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie are international pop stars. They perform together as BLACKPINK and earn praise as solo artists and fashionistas. Still, these performers want to be “ordinary girls,” according to Jennie, and spend time discussing their pets and everyday lives.

BLACKPINK will release a new album in August 2022

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival | Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie are the artists behind “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” and “Pretty Savage.” After months of anticipation, BLACKPINK is back in your area. The K-pop group will release a new album in August 2022.

“A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time,” YG Entertainment said in a statement. “On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”

The BLACKPINK members talk about their pets and food when they’re not talking about music

During an interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK discussed their experience with stardom. Even though these idols in one of the world’s biggest girl groups, they sometimes don’t “feel” like stars.

“My mom and dad are proud of me, but I don’t feel like a world star,” Jisoo said according to a translation to English. “I’m the same person that started training in high school. My social standing may have changed, but to me, I’m just . . . too me.”

“More than anyone, we want to be ordinary girls,” Jennie added. “Sure, there are times when we talk about what kind of influence we could have. But what we actually love is talking about our cats, dogs, good food, and pretty places.”

These members shared part of their regular, everyday lives with the Netflix documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky. Lisa spent time in a vintage store, while Jennie did her daily stretches. Rosé and Lisa even stopped for tea. On Jennie’s YouTube channel, fans saw products she uses for self-care.

Are the BLACKPINK members friends?

Aside from creating music as BLACKPINK, these idols branched off, releasing solo music and partnering with different fashion houses. Jisoo even starred in the K-drama, Snowdrop. Still, even years after their debut, Rosé, Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo remained close friends.

This close friendship/trainee period is part of the reason why there’s no official “leader” of BLACKPINK. After spending time practicing and living together, these artists felt it was only right to make decisions as a group. (Some K-pop groups do, in fact, have a designated leader, including RM of BTS.)

More information regarding BLACKPINK’s 2022 album will, presumably, be announced in the coming weeks. Until then, already-released songs by this K-pop group are available on most major streaming platforms.

