Jennifer Aniston Bought Her New Tucscan Farmhouse Montecito Estate From Oprah for $14 Million

Jennifer Aniston has enjoyed one of the most illustrious careers in Hollywood. The Friends star has carved out a niche for herself in film as well as television. And she always rises above any of the tabloid headlines written about her in order to focus on her work. Aniston has become not only one of the most successful stars in the entertainment industry but one of the wealthiest and most influential as well. In 2022, it was reported that Aniston had invested some of her wealth into an exciting new venture. She purchased a stunning estate in Montecito that was formerly owned by media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Jennifer Aniston bought a fabulous Montecito estate from Oprah

Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. | Steve Granitz/WireImage

In early September 2022, media outlets reported Aniston had purchased the main house in a sprawling Mediterranean-style complex owned by Winfrey. According to Dirt, Winfrey first bought the Montecito-based estate in 2021 for around $10.5 million. The original property included the main house, two small cottages, and expansive grounds and gardens. However, Winfrey sold the two smaller cottages in a separate transaction prior to closing the deal with Aniston just one week later.

The publication notes that Aniston paid around $14.8 million for the Tuscan-style farmhouse property. With four bedrooms, three baths, and a powder room in a total of 4,000 square feet, the home also features beautiful gardens, lots of trees and terraces, and enough parking space to fit 15 vehicles comfortably. It’s definitely a home fit for an A-list star, with all the features and benefits that Aniston could want.

Jennifer Aniston has owned several homes in California

Aniston is known as a “California girl,” with her fit physique, golden hair, and natural tan. So it’s no wonder that she’s chosen the state as her home base. Aniston has primarily lived in Bel-Air for years, ever since rising to fame with Friends. She has lived in several different houses in the Bel-Air area, including an extravagant $75 million dollar home that she lived in with Justin Theroux. But her primary residence is one that the actor purchased in 2011.

According to Closer Weekly, the 8,500-square-foot house features massive walk-in closets, a Zen garden-style bathroom, and a home yoga studio. Naturally, the fitness enthusiast utilizes these on a regular basis. With lots of open spaces and natural lighting, the house seems to be a perfect fit for Aniston. It’s possible that Aniston will keep her Bel-Air home as her primary estate and use her new space in Montecito as a getaway. After all, this is what many other massive celebrities do.

Montecito is a celebrity hotspot

There are a lot of celebrity neighbors to join Aniston for a drink or a BBQ at her new Montecito home. According to Fancy Pants Homes, many celebs call the exclusive neighborhood home. They include former teen heartthrob Rob Lowe, Ariana Grande, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Celebrities tend to gravitate to Montecito for the privacy that the neighborhood offers, as well as the wealth of beautiful views and luxury amenities. Montecito is under a dozen square miles in size. But it more than makes up for that in sheer star power alone. Now that Aniston is a resident of Montecito, the area will become even more of a celebrity hotspot.

RELATED: ‘Friends’: The Real Reason Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Invite These Co-Stars To Her Wedding