Jennifer Lopez Once Banned Her Ex-Husband From a Film Set Because of Love Scenes

Jennifer Lopez is used to doing intimate scenes with her co-stars since it comes with the territory in the film industry. But she made sure that her ex-husband wasn’t allowed to see those kinds of scenes up close.

Jennifer Lopez knows when she’s hit her limit in love scenes

Jennifer Lopez | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lopez may have been experienced when it came to love scenes. But she also didn’t mind letting her directors know if she felt uncomfortable at times. Her limits when doing love scenes would change based on her maturity.

“There were times I hit the wall early on and you go, ‘OK I can’t do that,’” Lopez once told Miami Herald. “You don’t know you have limits when you’re young. Then you reach the limit, and you go, ‘Oh, I can’t do that. And next time I won’t.’ Then when you have kids it’s another reality check. I have to be the best for them. You go, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that. No. The answer is no. That’s too much in one day. Take that out. Move that.’”

To take the edge off when she’s about to engage in a love scene, Lopez prepares for the moment as much as she can.

“There’s power in preparation and so the more I knew each and every shot that [director Rob Cohen] was doing, I could feel confident in what I was doing,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this, and I don’t want to do this. I feel comfortable with this. I don’t feel comfortable with that.’”

Jennifer Lopez once banned ex-husband Marc Anthony from ‘The Back-Up Plan’ film set

Lopez’s 2010 feature The Back-Up Plan was a romcom that teamed the singer up with love interest Alex O’ Loughlin. The movie was right up Lopez’s alley at the time, and dealt with a woman who decided to be a single mom. Lopez found herself as a fairly new parent herself and related to her character on a personal level.

“It was just time for me to do a movie again, I think. And I just love romantic comedies, and it was just the first thing that I wanted to do next,” Lopez once told Radio Free. “So we started looking for one, and this one came up, and it was just perfect. You know, throughout my career, I’ve always felt like certain things come to me at the right time. And when I look at the work that I’ve done, it’s always kind of indicative of where I was in my life at the moment. And this was the same thing.”

With Loughlin playing her love interest, the two would engage in a few intimate love scenes for their movie. But they were scenes she didn’t want her husband at the time Marc Anthony to see. According to The Indian Express, Lopez banned Anthony from the film set as a result.

“I didn’t want to torture the poor guy. He shouldn’t be watching when I’m seducing another man on a kitchen table. Personally I don’t like doing love scenes at all, because they make me feel uncomfortable,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez once shared she was done with nude scenes in her career

Sometimes love scenes include both participating co-stars dressing down to the bare minimum for the camera. But the Monster-In-Law star once confided that she was no longer as willing to go topless in her movies as she once was. It was a testament to her growth as an actor.

“In the beginning I did some and I was really lucky because they would cut my scenes out – so there is only one out there or something like that,” Lopez once told Parkinson (via Digital Spy). “I’m not comfortable with it, I’ll be honest with you – not at this point in my career. I love the idea of being a bold actress and I am quite fearless when I work but there is just something about it that just feels not quite right to me – a bit exploiting.”