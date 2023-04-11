Health Is Wealth: Jennifer Lopez Says Self-Care Is the Key to Staying Healthy

Jennifer Lopez is serious not only about her career but also about her physical and mental health. The “Jenny from the Block” singer says she dedicates time to focusing on self-care. Here’s what Lopez shared about nurturing her mind and body.

Jennifer Lopez focuses on her health

Lopez says a healthy life requires self-care. She believes in “taking care of your mind, your body, and your soul.”

“For me, [a] healthy lifestyle is about self-care,” Lopez tells People. “Working out regularly with some consistency, taking care of your skin.”

Lopez says her daily self-care routine includes getting enough sleep, drinking plenty of water, and meditating.

“Those always work,” says Lopez. “They’re the fundamentals of any sport or anything that you do.”

Lopez takes stock of her habits whenever she isn’t feeling her best. She realizes that if she doesn’t feel well, it’s likely because she isn’t taking care of herself the way she should.

“I always feel like, OK, if I’m feeling too tired, what am I neglecting?” says Lopez. “Am I neglecting my sleep? Am I not working out consistently? Have I let that go? Do I need to get back on that? Am I not drinking enough water? Why do I feel this way? If something’s off, just check the basics, and for me that that always works.”

Jennifer Lopez’s favorite self-care practice

In her newsletter, Lopez talks about her favorite self-care practice. She says she loves to unwind and take care of herself by taking a bath. This practice has become a “ritual” for her. One thing that’s important for her is staying off the phone during this time. She likes to use that time to focus on rejuvenation.

“My favorite form of self-care is taking a bath!” says Lopez. “To be honest, it’s the most luxurious thing I do. It’s a ritual for me. I use all kinds of bath salts, bath milks, and aromatherapy oils. And I love throwing all different color rose petals, dried lavender, and rosemary in there too! Soaking keeps my skin hydrated and silky and calms me down from all the day’s stimulation. I try not to be on my phone either—just pure relaxation time.”

Jennifer Lopez’s low-calorie, gluten-free beverage line

Lopez recently launched a new beverage business called Delola. In her promotional video, Lopez says some of her friends gave her the nickname Lola a few years ago. She says this is the side of her that likes to let loose and have fun. This brand represents her carefree side. Lopez created a drink that’s healthier than some of the other brand offerings.

“I’m not a huge alcohol drinker, so it needed to be something that was really pleasant tasting,” Lopez tells People. “I loved the idea of creating something a little more healthy, a little bit more to my taste, with kind of healthier ingredients and being gluten-free.”

