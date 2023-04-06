Jennifer Lopez Launched a New Business

Jennifer Lopez recently announced the launch of her new business. The entertainer continues to build her empire and achieve her goals. Here’s everything we know about Lopez’s latest venture.

Jennifer Lopez’s new business

Lopez is now in the alcoholic beverage business. Her new brand is called Delola. She says she reached a point where she’s learning to work less and enjoy life more. According to her, this brand represents her fun side.

“I think as I’ve kind of gotten to be less of a workaholic and enjoy life a little bit more, it was something that I really, really wanted to do,” Lopez tells People. “I love to entertain. I love throwing parties at my house. I’m always the first one on the dance floor at all of the industry events, and at times, on vacation, dancing on the table. That is kind of who Lola is.”

What you can expect from Jennifer Lopez’s new beverage line

Lopez’s company, The House of Delola, offers what they describe as “mixology-level, ready-to-enjoy” cocktails. Each drink is made from natural ingredients. The beverages are also gluten-free and low-calorie.

Lopez and mixologist Lynnette Marrero created three spritzes that will be available in bars, restaurants, and stores in April. The Bella Berry spritz is made with berries, hibiscus, and vodka.The description lists this drink as “a full-bodied cocktail with notes of red berries, hibiscus, and citrus.”

The Paloma Rosa spritzis made with grapefruit, elderflower, and tequila. It features notes of grapefruit, elderflower, and a dash of salt. The L’orange spritzis made with orange, passionfruit, and amaro. This flavor is a nod to Italian spritzes with notes of fruit balanced with the bittersweet taste of amaro.

“Delola offers premium spirit-based, full-flavored, crafted cocktails that are made with natural botanicals, are gluten-free, and lower calorie than traditional cocktails,” says the company in a statement. “They are served in beautifully-crafted glass bottles designed for easy sharing when entertaining friends and family—just open, pour over ice, and serve.”

Why Jennifer Lopez started her beverage line

Lopez started her beverage line because she couldn’t find a drink she liked. Instead of abandoning her search, she decided to create a product she loved.

“I love entertaining and to relax and unwind with friends, but never found a drink that was right for me,” says Lopez in a statement. “I was in search of something that I could enjoy that fit the thoughtful way that I live my life. When I didn’t find it, I decided to create Delola.”

Lopez says her goals are to provide alcoholic beverages that taste great yet don’t have a lot of calories. She wants to offer an alternative that’s light, flavorful, and easy.

“My goals were better ingredients, better taste, fewer calories than traditional cocktails, and one simple pour,” says Lopez. “Something easy, fun, fresh, and delicious. I knew that if I was looking, others were too. Delola gives people the freedom to enjoy—free from the cutting, squeezing, and mixing, free from the stress of entertaining, free to make ordinary moments extraordinary.”

The “Jenny from the Block” singer is looking forward to introducing her new product. Her business idea has been in the works for two years.

“Each [drink] is bottled up in a beautiful glass bottle and ready to serve. Just pour over ice and enjoy,” adds Lopez. “I started this journey two years ago, and I’m so excited to finally share Delola with the world.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.