‘Jeopardy!’: ‘Extreme’ Lengths Contestants Go to for Preparation

Many Jeopardy! contestants feel that they need a preparation routine to make sure that they are ready for national television. There are certainly some aspects worth preparing for, but some of them go to “extreme” lengths to ensure that they feel as comfortable as humanly possible on the stage and don’t perform badly. Previous Jeopardy! contestants once shared their most over-the-top preparation processes.

How early do ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants receive the call?

Before Jeopardy! contestants can start their preparation, they first need to receive the call to confirm that they’ll be on the show at all. According to Claire McNear’s Answers in the Form of Questions, they typically receive the call inviting them onto the game show between four and six weeks ahead of their tape day. The call could come within days or months after their audition.

However, these applicants remain in the contestant pool for 18 months before they would need to reapply. Nevertheless, these numbers aren’t necessarily set in stone, as there is occasionally some deviation from them. For example, James Holzhauer didn’t get his call until 22 months after his audition. But, when Jeopardy! contestants do get the call, many of them begin the preparation process immediately.

‘Jeopardy!’ contestants do ‘extreme’ preparation for the show

McNear wrote about some of the “extreme” lengths that Jeopardy! contestants will go to in their preparation for the show. In some instances, they will rearrange their furniture at home to stage the show’s set and crank up their air conditioning to replicate the cold air of the studio.

Some Jeopardy! contestants will even shift their sleep and eating schedules to match what they will be doing while they’re in Los Angeles. Additionally, they binge episodes and begin utilizing study tools, such as digital flashcards, trivia websites, buzzer simulators, and apps that use previous clues from the show’s past.

Others begin their Jeopardy! preparation with books and articles that previous champions wrote. They get accustomed to wearing uncomfortable shoes and standing on boxes. Some even take time off from their day job and bring their friends in town from out of state to help them with mock games. Another had her husband, who is a Google engineer, build a realistic buzzer for her to use. Contestant Kris Sunderic “weaned” himself off coffee to allow the cup he had right before the show to be more effective.

Lynn Yu didn’t wait for the call and started her Jeopardy! preparation right away. She started a 365-day regimen where she did practice games, sought out unfamiliar media, cut alcohol, started drinking health smoothies, and trained for a 15k.

“I’m treating Jeopardy! like it’s a sport,” Yu said. “Like it’s something I need to physically train for.”

The buzzer and subject matter are the 2 most important areas

McNear explained that some Jeopardy! contestants don’t do any form of preparation. After all, they had to be quite good to earn a spot on the show to begin with. As a result, they simply rely on their existing knowledge when they go on the show.

The two most important areas of Jeopardy! preparation for those who choose to do so are the buzzer and subject matter. The device used is very particular and having the correct timing is critical. Additionally, there is a wide variety of categories, and it’s important to have a diverse range of knowledge going on the trivia show.

