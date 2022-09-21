‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Cracking Up Over ‘Current Slang’ Category Including ‘Yeet’ Response

Jeopardy! ventured into various categories over the course of its long run. However, some of them catch the audience’s attention for a multitude of different reasons. Season 39 premiered on television in Sept. 2022, but it already started to generate online chatter based on some of its more unique categories. Jeopardy! introduced the “Current Slang” category, where one of the responses was “yeet,” and social media can’t stop talking about it.

‘Jeopardy!’ has some common categories it returns to

There is plenty of diversity when it comes to Jeopardy! categories, even before Current Slang took the board. However, there are some common categories that return to the popular game show. According to Slate, there are some repeat categories across different aspects of the show.

Taking all rounds into consideration, the categories are: Before & After, Literature, Science, World Origins, American History, State Capitals, World History, Business & Industry, Potpourri, and World Geography.

Some of these also find their way into the most popular Jeopardy! category in the main portion of the show, as well as “double” and “final” rounds. Many of these make sense, given that ones such as Science and Literature lend themselves to a wide array of answers to come up on the board.

‘Jeopardy!’ included ‘yeet’ in the Current Slang category

Move over Urban Dictionary, we got this one ? pic.twitter.com/r8bAhSrqRm — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 21, 2022

The Jeopardy! Season 39 Episode 7 shared the answers and responses from the “Current Slang” category that has social media talking. They’re all terms that either millennials or generation Z are more likely to understand or utilize as part of their daily language. The status reads: “Move over Urban Dictionary, we go this one.”

Contestants Juliana Marmon, Kelly Shannon-Henderson, and Emmett Stanton competed during the Double Jeopardy! round, where they encountered Current Slang.

For $400, the answer read “This seven-letter adjective means both dehydrated and too eager for approval,” which Kelly correctly answered as “what is thirsty?”

For $800, the answer was “The name of this Italian fashion house means stylish or all is well.” Emmett correctly responded with “what is Gucci?”

Moving onto $1,200, co-host Ken Jennings read “A drama queen might be described with this three-letter word. Also a music genre.” The correct response is, “what is emo?,” but no one bothered to take a stab at it.

The $1,600 answer was “It sounds like it means ‘stolen,’ but this eight-letter compliment means your style is fierce.” Kelly correctly answered, “what is snatched?”

Finally, the $2,000 answer was “‘Y’ is for this four-letter word, which can mean ‘to throw’ or be an interjection of joy.” Kelly once again answered correctly with “what is yeet?” and a laugh.

Fans react to the new category

"What is yeet" was a question on @Jeopardy so now I can die happy — Lauren Schneider (@LaurenHandleyTV) September 20, 2022

Jeopardy! fans had a lot of reactions to the Current Slang category. Some folks understandably didn’t know or understand many of these terms or how they apply to daily language. Nevertheless, some fans took to social media to share their excitement over the category.

Several responses explained how they would never have guessed that “what is yeet?” would ever end up on the game show. Others call it their favorite answer of all time, especially having the opportunity to hear Jennings read out these terms.

