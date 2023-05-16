‘Jeopardy!’: Is Ken Jennings Leaving Due to Writers’ Strike?

Mayim Bialik made her stance known regarding the Writers Guild of America strike. She’s officially stepped down from her hosting duties on Jeopardy! Season 39. As for Ken Jennings, he’s stepped up and taken over the season’s final week of filming. Will Jennings leave his hosting duties temporarily to honor the strike, too? Here’s what we know.

Ken Jennings doesn’t appear to be leaving ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting duties due to the WGA strike

So far, there’s no indication that Ken Jennings plans on putting Jeopardy! hosting duties on pause.

Mayim Bialik, who splits hosting duties with Jennings, stepped down to support the Writers Guild of America strike. The strike, which began in early May 2023, is in support of the writers earning fair wages from Hollywood studios. Several shows, like Saturday Night Live and late-night talk shows, were immediately affected. Others are experiencing struggles behind the scenes.

So, why isn’t Jennings standing with the writers? Several Jeopardy! writers have spoken out regarding why they’re choosing to strike. But Jennings’ reasons might be because of personal beef with Bialik. A source shared with Radar Online that Jennings and Bialik allegedly privately feuded over wanting the spotlight and a raise from hosting the series.

“She wants the show all to herself and she was actually making some headway and impressing her bosses,” a source told the publication in April 2023 regarding Bialik. “Ken’s got it into his head that he should get more money too, and their loud and obnoxious wheeling and dealing isn’t getting them far!”

If the feud is true, perhaps Jennings believes staying as the host will get him that raise.

He’s receiving a lot of hate for not stepping down like Mayim Bialik

If Ken Jennings is paying attention to what others are saying about him staying as the host of Jeopardy!, he might not like what he hears. Writers and actors alike took to the internet to express their disappointment.

“Last week I had the pleasure of picketing with a group of Jeopardy! writers at Sony,” TV writer Sarah Watson tweeted. “I’m disappointed that @KenJennings has chosen to cross the picket line and disrespect the hard working people who wrote the questions that made him famous.”

“#WGA solidarity with the Jeopardy! writers who are on strike,” writer and executive producer Joy Blake commented on Watson’s tweet. “And thank you to Mayim for honoring that strike. Big thumbs down to Ken Jennings who has decided to continue filming the finale without writers next week at Sony in Culver City on the 16th and 19th.”

Big Bang Theory star Wil Wheaton also put Jennings on blast. “This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this,” he wrote on social media, according to the New York Post. “Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget.”

Fans want Ken Jennings to obey the strike

Jeopardy! fans on Reddit also think Ken Jennings is making a bad move by continuing to host.

“Jennings was a bad pick in the first place, and this just solidifies it,” a fan wrote.

Another fan explained why Jennings crossing the picket line is a big deal. “I believe that Ken crossing the picket line just means that the striking writers are unable to shut down the production until they run out of clues that were written before the strike began,” a fan wrote. “Ken’s job does not involve any writing or acting. I don’t think he is a member of any entertainment union.”

