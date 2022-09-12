What ‘Jeopardy!’ Looks for When Casting Their Contestants

The Jeopardy! casting brings in a variety of different contestants over the course of its flagship series and special edition games. However, there’s a very specific process that all applicants must go through in order to star in the television show. Jeopardy! casting rewards those with superior trivia intellect, but it’s still a game show that must keep viewers engaged from one episode to the next.

The ‘Jeopardy!’ applicant pool keep increasing each year

According to Claire McNear’s book, Answers in the Form of Questions, Jeopardy! casting only becomes more daunting from one year to the next. There are only a static number of spots available, while special edition episodes bring that number down even more. Ken Jennings applied in 2003 against 30,000 people. However, McNear noted that 125,000 people take the application test over the course of a normal year.

Jeopardy! casting made the application test more accessible in 2020, transferring to an online format, where 100,000 potential players took it over only three months. However, some people get anxious at the thought of taking the test and decide not to even try it, but the show’s producers don’t want to restrict anybody.

“People say, ‘I don’t want to take the test, I know I won’t pass the test,’” now-retired producer Maggie Speak said. “And the best advice that I have is: ‘Let the test tell you.’”

‘Jeopardy!’ casting looks for contestants who are both ‘cerebral and entertaining’

McNear explained that the biggest surprise for many potential Jeopardy! contestants is that the casting department isn’t only looking for the smartest players possible. Intellect is certainly critical, but there are other factors that play into it.

“That is, yes, the single most important piece of it, hence the test,” McNear wrote. “But the criteria extend well beyond smarts. Jeopardy! is, first and foremost, a TV show, and the producers are trying to put together a program that is cerebral and entertaining, and whose players look something like the audience at home, plus or minus a couple of advanced degrees.”

As a result, Jeopardy! casting is looking for a mix of intelligence and an entertaining personality for television. After all, viewers won’t want to watch if the players aren’t able to put on a good show.

The show is looking to improve on diversity

Jeopardy! certainly has no shortage of applicants when it comes to casting. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some challenges that the producers must work toward. For example, McNear noted that the contestant pool isn’t very diverse.

Speak explained that around 75% of test-takers within any given year are men. However, this is also reflective of the trivia game world at large. Nevertheless, producers still want to create a diverse game that a variety of folks.

The casting on Jeopardy! tries to be diverse across gender, ethnicity, age, home state, local region, and profession. Speak explained that there was a time when “bartenders were super hot” in their applicant pool.

