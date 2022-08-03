Jeremy Allen White Bought His New York Home Without Visiting

Jeremy Allen White is a fan-favorite actor who rose to fame after his hilarious turn in the Showtime series Shameless. White, who has a background as a dancer, has worked in both television and film. Widely credited as one of the funniest and most versatile actors in TV, White has appeared in several dramatic films over the past couple of years, including 2020’s The Rental. A proud New Yorker, White lived in Los Angeles for the majority of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – but when the perfect home popped up on the market, White moved quickly to make an offer, purchasing his dream home sight-unseen.

What is Jeremy Allen White best known for?

Jeremy Allen White was born in New York City to a family with long-standing ties to the performing arts community. Both of White’s parents are experienced stage actors, according to IMDb, meeting and working together on stage productions before deciding to leave their acting careers behind and start a family. After White was born, he quickly showed promise in the performing arts, gravitating to dance. He has training in ballet, tap, and jazz – but as a teenager, he decided to pursue acting instead.

It wasn’t long before White managed to get his big break, landing the role of Phillip “Lip” Gallagher in Shameless right out of high school. He acted on the show throughout its entire run, from 2011 until it went off the air in 2021. In the years since, White has been making interesting acting choices, appearing in comedies and dramas – and earning new fans.

‘The Bear’ actor bought his New York house without seeing it first

Jeremy Allen White, like many people worldwide, found his professional life sidelined when the coronavirus hit in early 2020. While waiting out the pandemic in LA, White was still active on realtor apps, trying to find the perfect property for him and his family. As White told GQ in a recent interview, “I’m always on realtor apps. I’m a freak like that. And this house came along that was really inexpensive.” Admitting that he purchased the home in New York, sight-unseen, White went on to discuss both his upbringing in New York and the time that he spent in LA as an aspiring actor.

“I didn’t have a community outside of the show when I first got there, and I felt super isolated,” White said of LA, admitting that he didn’t even know how to drive after graduating high school. “I would go to Canter’s a lot and read scripts. There was something kind of romantic about that loneliness in the first year, too.”

Jeremy Allen White has strong thoughts about rental properties

Jeremy Allen White is a homebody regarding his new property, but the actor has spent his fair share of time in Airbnbs and rental properties. In a July 2020 interview with LRM Online to promote his film The Rental, White opened up about his experience staying in hotels and rentals. “I’ve always been more of like if I had to stay in a place, I guess it would be a hotel, historically. Maybe for some reasons, maybe there’s some underlying fears and I always felt safer in a hotel, I don’t know,” White admitted. “But I was put up in a rental by the production of everybody on and it was a lovely experience. I had my family there with me and it was really great.”

These days, White spends most of his time at his new house in New York – but the star isn’t averse to traveling for work. Fans can see White in his latest project, Hulu’s The Bear, which is currently available on the streaming platform.

