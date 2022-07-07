Jessa Duggar Claps Back After Jill Duggar Baby Shower Drama, Asks People Not to Assume ‘A Negative Motive Behind Everything We Do’

After Jessa Duggar appeared to skip her sister Jill Duggar’s baby shower, Duggar followers took it as another sign of tension within the family.

Jessa has since clarified that she did attend Jill’s shower.

She chided people for assuming there is “a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do.”

Jill Duggar’s baby shower has stirred up some drama. After Jill’s cousin Amy Duggar King hosted a party to celebrate the impending arrival of Jill’s third child, Duggar family followers were quick to note that Jill’s mom and her many siblings apparently did not attend. But now, Jill’s sister Jessa Duggar is indicating she was at the shower – and she’s firing back at critics who nitpick her family’s every move.

Amy Duggar King threw a baby shower for her cousin Jill Duggar

It’s no secret that there’s been some tension in the Duggar family recently. In May, Jill’s eldest brother Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison on charges related to the possession of material depicting child sexual abuse. Jill and her husband Derick Dillard were among a handful of Duggar family members who spoke out in support of his conviction. But the issues between Jill and her family go back even further, with the former Counting On star and her husband speaking out about their fractured relationship with her parents and revealing they were not fairly compensated for appearing on the TLC show.

However, Jill has remained close with her cousin Amy, who recently hosted a baby shower for the soon-to-be mom of three. Jill’s mother-in-law was in attendance, as was her aunt Deena, who is her dad Jim Bob Duggar’s sister. But Jill’s mother Michelle Duggar and her sisters didn’t seem to be there. In fact, it looked like Jessa opted to attend an event hosted by one of her friends rather than the shower held in honor of her sister.

Jessa Duggar may have been at Jill’s baby shower after all

Michelle, Jessa, and other Duggars weren’t in any of the photos of Jill’s shower that were shared on social media. But it sounds like at least one of them may have been in attendance. When Amy posted some more photos of the event on Instagram on July 7, Jessa commented on the post.

“It was so fun celebrating this new life!” Jessa wrote.

“Loved seeing you!” Amy replied.

After Jessa revealed she was at Jill’s baby shower, one of Amy’s followers was quick to wonder if Amy had some sneaky reasons for not sharing photos that included Jessa.

“Any reason you didn’t share photos of her sisters that were in attendance so it wouldn’t look as if they did not come?” the person asked.

The former ‘Counting On’ star fires back at critics

Jessa was quick to reply to the commenter who was speculating about behind-the-scenes drama at the shower.

“Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do,” she wrote.

Amy also weighed in, assuring people there was “no drama” at the event.

“We had a beautiful turnout and enjoyed just being in the moment! I’m sure there’s more pictures somewhere but I was writing down all the gift info and hosting so this is all I took!” she wrote, adding, “Jill was glowing!”

