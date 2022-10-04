Jessica Batten Marries Fiancé Benjamin McGrath After Needing ‘More Time’ in 2022, Cites ‘Family Planning’ as Motivation for Elopement

Jessica Batten struggled to find a meaningful relationship on the Netflix show Love Is Blind. The reality TV star famously became engaged to Mark Cuevas on the hit program, but they broke up before their wedding. Then, in 2021, the 38-year-old found love with Dr. Benjamin McGrath, saying yes to his proposal after a year of dating.

After watching her on Love Is Blind, McGrath messaged Batten on Instagram. The two hit it off right before the COVID-19 lockdown. In September 2021, McGrath surprised Batten by booking a winery for a surprise engagement party, where he’d invited all of their friends and family.

Jessica Batten and Benjamin McGrath eloped in August

The couple finally got married on August 24, 2022. Although this wasn’t the wedding the two had planned, the couple told Brides, many personal issues caused them to put off having a big celebration for the time being.

The newlyweds said they intended to have a large wedding party for friends and family, but life got in the way, forcing them to elope. Batten announced their wedding through an Instagram post captioned, “8.24.22. Mr. & Mrs.”

Unfortunately, after getting engaged, Batten and McGrath had to deal with COVID-19 and eventually found themselves moving residences. The changes in their lives forced the couple to push the wedding further. They dove in after the new year and quickly discovered more complications than anticipated.

Ultimately, Batten and McGrath decided they needed more time to plan the elaborate party they believed their loved ones deserved: “Considering the timing we are looking for in terms of family planning, we came to the conclusion that we would elope in 2022 and make big plans for a celebration down the road.”

Batten and McGrath enlisted Crowned Events‘ help in planning their elopement and wedding.

Batten and McGrath wed at the Santa Barbara Courthouse

Now-married couple Jessica Batten and Benjamin McGrath during their engagement video | Dany Del Bosque via Youtube

Batten and McGrath were married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse in the presence of only two couples as witnesses. Asked why they chose the courthouse, the couple replied, “It’s a classic landmark in our favorite city; the city where we fell in love … As we started to plan our elopement, the courthouse became an obvious choice.”

On the wedding day, their planners located a secluded spot in the courtyard, entirely encircled by palms, which was the ideal location for the couple to exchange their vows. According to Brides, following the ceremony, the couple dined on the patio of a private property and devoured a two-tier vanilla cake from San Diego pastry Peggy Liao.

Jessica Batten and Benjamin McGrath’s wedding details

For the ceremony, Batten wore a Reem Acra spring 2023 strapless lace bridal gown with an overskirt and a long veil. She changed into a vintage Elliatt high neck halter gown for the reception. Batten wore a coral lip color at the reception, contrasting the natural lip she wore for the wedding.

For her hair, Batten’s stylist talked her into wearing it in a low bun. The hairstylist initially tried to sweep Batten’s hair back, but she was reminded of her Love Is Blind bridal style. So she requested a side part instead. The bride also put a flower in her hair to complete her Spanish-inspired look.

The bride sprayed on some Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia perfume as a finishing touch. “Once I smelled the clean gardenia-based fragrance, I knew I had to have it for my wedding. I’m preserving it and not wearing it again to remember our special day,” she noted.

On the other hand, McGrath kept things simple in a tan Italian suit, white tie, Ferragamo shoes, and Batten’s father’s watch, which he gave the groom the day of the wedding. The pair have announced plans for a larger wedding ceremony and reception in August 2024.

