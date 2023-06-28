Jillian Michaels is known for her contributions to the fitness world. Now, she’s making headlines thanks to her third wedding to her wife, DeShanna Marie Minuto. Michaels and Minuto are clearly in love despite their head-turning age gap. So, what is Jillian Michaels’ age and how much older is she than DeShanna Marie Minuto?

What is Jillian Michaels’ age? She swears by intermittent fasting for longevity

Jillian Michaels turned 49 years old in February 2023. While 50 is quickly approaching, she has numerous tips for staying active and healthy at any age.

“Time has nothing to do with age, and genetics have very little to do with age,” Michaels says in her book, The 6 Keys: Unlock Your Genetic Potential for Ageless Strength, Health, and Beauty, according to Life Extension. “Aging is a component of accumulated damage from daily living. So how we live our life is what determines how we age. Period.”

She also swears by intermittent fasting to keep her looking and feeling her best. “The benefits are really about overall health — not weight loss,” she claims about giving herself a 12-14 hour window between breakfast and dinner. “When you give your body a window where it isn’t focused on breaking down food, you free your system up to do housekeeping — clearing out dead and senescent tissue. Plus, it helps with insulin-related health conditions, and it boosts longevity by how it affects metabolic pathways and their connection to our longevity genes (sirtuins).”

“I think it’s important to almost everyone to age well,” Michaels continues. “Aging well means vitality coupled with longevity. Who doesn’t want that? I want to live my best quality life for years to come, for myself and to be around for my family.”

How much older is Jillian Michaels than DeShanna Marie Minuto?

Related Jillian Michaels Reveals What Prompted Her Controversial Conversation About Lizzo

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto have quite an age difference. Minuto was reportedly born in April 1985, making her 38 years old. Michaels is 11 years older than Minuto.

Fans know Michaels’ involvement in the fitness industry, but Minuto, a fashion designer, is far less well-known. The two tied the knot for the third time at the Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal in Venice, Italy, on June 24, 2023. Minuto wore a traditional white wedding gown while Michaels opted for a sequined black mermaid dress.

Michaels spoke about finally getting married at 49 years old to the love of her life. “She’s beautiful, she’s funny and she’s so creative,” Michaels told People. “But all that shiny stuff in the beginning doesn’t last. So, what makes you say to yourself, ‘I want to walk alongside this human for the rest of my life’? And I take that really seriously. I’m 49. I’ve never married anyone. I just didn’t believe that there was a human I could do that with until DeShanna.”

While Michaels never married anyone before Minuto, she has two children from before she met her wife — Lukensia, 13, and Phoenix, 10. Minuto is adjusting well to becoming a stepmother, as she doesn’t have any children of her own.

“She’s come through well, but wow, talk about a lose-lose in the beginning,” Michaels said on her podcast, Keeping it Real. “And not knowing where you are, and not knowing what your role is, and having your ex hate you and having your kids resent you …. It’s like, God forbid you want kids of your own. Holy hell!”

It’s unclear if Michaels and Minuto hope to have kids together one day, but it seems the married couple may take that step eventually.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.