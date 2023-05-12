Joanna Gaines Reveals She’s Working on a Secret ‘New Project’: ‘We Can’t Wait to Share It’

Joanna Gaines can’t stay away from a new design project for long. The former Fixer Upper star left HGTV back in 2018 alongside her husband, Chip Gaines, so the two could focus on their family and pursue new projects. Since then, they have launched Magnolia Network, Joanna has started her own cooking show, and the couple even remodeled a century-old castle.

Now, Joanna is giving fans a sneak peek at her newest design project, though she is keeping most of the details quiet.

Joanna Gaines with her husband, Chip Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Joanna Gaines is working on a new project

Those who regularly watch Joanna’s Instagram stories might have seen her hint at a new project on May 11. Joanna posted two Instagram stories back-to-back in the afternoon (they remain live until the afternoon on Friday, May 12), which featured the song “Pretty Girls Walk” by Vette while showing off a video of tiles. “Finalizing tile selections for a new project we can’t wait to share with you!” Joanna’s caption read.

The video featured various tiles of different shapes, colors, and sizes all laid out on a white marble countertop. Another video showed three women appearing to analyze the tile, with one person on a computer looking to be putting together some sort of design. Joanna gave minimal details about the new project, so it’s unclear if the tiles will be using as flooring, on the walls, in a kitchen, etc. It remains to be seen if the project is even a new remodel, but Joanna’s caption suggested that new details will be shared soon.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Chip and Joanna Gaines have taken on a number of projects since leaving HGTV

After stepping down from HGTV in 2018, Chip and Joanna welcomed their fifth child, Crew, and have since been hard at work in other areas of their Magnolia brand. Joanna continues to produce her magazine, Magnolia Journal, and the two launched a restaurant and bakery at Waco’s Magnolia at the Silos.

Perhaps the biggest project the couple worked on was the launch of their own television network, Magnolia Network. The channel features design shows from many different talents, as well as Joanna’s cooking show, Magnolia Table (named after her cookbooks — the third of which was released in May 2023).

Chip and Joanna have continued their remodeling with a new variation of Fixer Upper on Magnolia Network; the couple also recently rehabbed a 100-year-old castle in Waco, which was a project Joanna had said they’d always wanted to take on. By the looks of it, Joanna is hard at work on her next project, though its purpose remains a surprise.