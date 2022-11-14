Who Is John Aniston’s Wife? Who Are His Kids Aside From Jennifer Aniston?

Days of Our Lives star John Aniston died on Nov. 14, 2022, and Hollywood is mourning the loss. Many TV watchers know John best for his relation to his daughter, Jennifer Aniston. Now, we’re looking back at John Aniston’s wife and children. So, who was his second wife, Sherry Rooney, and what happened to his first wife? Plus, how many kids did he have? Here’s what to know.

Who is John Aniston’s wife, Sherry Rooney? Who was his first wife, Nancy Dow?

John Aniston and wife Sherry Rooney | Toby Canham/Getty Images

In Days of Our Lives, John Aniston will be remembered as Victor Kiriakis. The actor is survived by his wife, Sherry Rooney. He met Rooney, an actor, on Love of Life, and the two tied the knot in 1984, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rooney starred in notable works like Search for Tomorrow (1951), Love of Life (1951), and Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? (1971). The couple seemed to keep quiet about their relationship through the years, as there was a lot of drama surrounding their relationship. Before Rooney, John married Nancy Dow. Dow and John’s married in 1965 and divorced in 1981.

According to In Touch Weekly, Nancy also made guest appearances in TV series like The Beverly Hillbillies and The Wild Wild West. She had multiple strokes in 2011 and 2012 and died in 2016 at 79 years old.

Who are John Aniston’s kids?

John Aniston and Jennifer Aniston | Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

John Aniston had multiple children in his lifetime. John and his first wife, Nancy Dow, had Jennifer Aniston in 1969. From Nancy’s first marriage, he also had a stepson, John T. Melick. John then went on to have a son, Alexander Aniston, in 1989 with Sherry Rooney.

Melick didn’t go on to have an acting career, but he did stay in the film industry. He reportedly worked as an assistant director and production supervisor. Jennifer referenced her half-brother in a statement she made after their mother died. “It is with great sadness that my brother John [Melick] and I announce the passing of our mother, Nancy Dow,” she wrote. “She was 79 years old and passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends after enduring a long illness.”

Alex Aniston didn’t pursue a career in Hollywood. According to The Things, he left the film industry to focus on other interests, which include working as a part-time musician. He was romantically involved with makeup artist and model Adriane Hallek, and they had two kids together.

Jennifer Aniston said how her parents’ divorce affected her mother

Jennifer Aniston had a complex relationship with her parents. She talked about how John Aniston’s divorce from his wife, Nancy Dow, greatly affected the family. Ultimately, Jennifer was estranged from her mother for over a decade due to the difficult divorce.

“I think my mom’s divorce really screwed her up,” Jennifer said in an interview with Allure, according to Hello!. “Back in that generation it wasn’t like, ‘Go to therapy, talk to somebody. Why don’t you start microdosing?’ You’re going through life and picking up your child with tears on your face and you don’t have any help.”

“It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger,” she continued. “I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, ‘Thank you for showing me what never to be.'”

