John Corbett Stole a $20,000 Prop From the ‘Northern Exposure’ Set

It’s a known fact that television and movie sets are filled with expensive, exciting props, and the hit TV show Northern Exposure is no exception. The dramatic comedy, which ran from 1990-1995, was set in the fictional Alaskan of Cicely, and across all 110 episodes, fans were able to admire plenty of on-set items.

There was a unique lamp that was featured in the KBHR radio station for the fictional Chris in the Morning show, as well as a framed photograph from Season 3, episode 32, which supported the storyline and was sold at auction to a lucky fan after the show ended, according to Worth Point. Now, we have discovered that one of the show’s actors, John Corbett, actually stole a $20,000 prop from the Northern Exposure set.

Barry Corbin as Maurice Minnifield and John Corbett as Chris Stevens | CBS via Getty Images

What has Corbett said about his time on the show?

Fans of the show will recall that Corbett portrayed the character of Chris Stevens, the resident radio DJ of Cicely. It was in an interview with Glamour that the handsome actor looked back at his time on the show, saying that out of the many roles he has played, he related to his Northern Exposure character the most. According to Corbett,

“Chris Stevens was very philosophical and saw things in kind of an enlightened way. Not that I’m enlightened, but I am philosophical and do have a different perspective sometimes on things.”

He knows that there was a certain amount of charm that was portrayed in each episode of the show, and he knows that the legacy left by Northern Exposure is absolutely amazing. According to the website Deadline, Corbett, while reminiscing about the popular dramatic comedy, said of himself and his co-stars that “When you can get that group together to like a show, that was magical.”

Corbett once stole a $20,000 prop from the set

Even famous actors see things that they know they must have! Fox News reported that Corbett once helped himself to a very expensive prop from the set of Northern Exposure, and, as it turns out, he still has it after all these years.

It was while everyone else was at lunch that the actor decided to take the $20,000 moose head, and he pulled it off by hoisting it over a fence into a graveyard next door. He said he still has the prop; “It’s in my living room hanging on the wall,” and even though he got away with taking the memorabilia, things could have gone horribly awry.

Producers on the show, after discovering the missing prop, told everyone that the taxidermied prop was rented and that “If it doesn’t show up, we have to pay $20,000.” So, is Corbett at all worried about what he did? He is actually not, since he joked that “I think I’ve escaped the statute of limitations.” In fact, the actor revealed that he also took some other things from the set of the show, including a puppet, a piano part, a sword, a motorcycle part, and a wax head.

Corbett’s role on ‘Northern Exposure’ earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination

The actor has had many roles on popular television shows, including Sex and the City and The Wonder Years. Corbett is beyond talented, and surprisingly, his role on Northern Exposure is the only one that earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy award. According to IMDb, he was nominated in 1992, and although the award didn’t go to Corbett, millions of fans still look back with nostalgia at his quirkiness and originality on the show.