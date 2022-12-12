John Lennon Said a 1970s Star Looked Like ‘Hitler Playing a Piano’

TL;DR:

John Lennon said a 1970s star looked like Adolf Hitler playing a piano.

John’s son, Julian Lennon, discussed what he thought of the star’s band.

John revealed what Julian thought about Queen.

John Lennon said a 1970s star looked like Adolf Hitler playing a piano. John revealed what his son, Julian Lennon, thought of the star’s band. Subsequently, the celebrity in question received pushback for his appearance.

John Lennon’s son learned to play songs by Little Richard and The Beatles in school

The book Lennon on Lennon: Conversations with John Lennon includes an interview from 1975. He was asked about his relationship with his son, Julian Lennon. “I didn’t encourage him, but he’s already got a band in school,” John said.

“But they sing rock ‘n’ roll songs, ’cause their teacher is my age,” he added. “So he teaches them ‘Long Tall Sally‘ and a couple of Beatles numbers. He likes Barry White and he likes Gilbert O’ Sullivan.”

John Lennon’s son was not a huge fan of the celebrity who John said looked like Adolf Hitler

John elaborated on his son’s musical taste. “He likes Queen, though I haven’t heard them yet,” he said. “He turns me on to music. I call him and he says, ‘Have you heard Queen?’ and I say ‘No, what is it?’ I’ve heard of them. I’ve seen the guy … the one who looks like Hitler playing a piano … Sparks?

“I’ve seen Sparks on American TV,” he added. “So I call him and say, ‘Have you seen Sparks? Hitler on the piano?’ and he says, ‘No. They are alright. But have you seen Queen?’ and I say ‘What’s Queen?’ and then he tells me. His age group is hipper to music … at 11, I was aware of music, but not too much.”

Sparks is an American band mostly known for their 1970s songs “Something For The Girl With Everything,” “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” and “The Number One Song in Heaven.” When John said a member of the band looked like Hitler, he appeared to be referring to Sparks member Ron Mael. Mael wears a distinctive toothbrush mustache.

Sparks’ Ron Mael said he was trying to look lie a famous film star, not Adolf Hitler

During a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, Mael discussed his facial hair. He said he once sported a bushy mustache but changed his look to resemble silent film star Charlie Chaplin. He said he wasn’t thinking about looking like the Nazi dictator when he adopted his look.

Years later, the band got booked on a French television show. They were ultimately barred from performing because of Mael’s mustache.

Sparks gave the world some popular tunes and a regrettable mustache style.

