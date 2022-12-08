John Lennon Might Have Saved Ringo Starr’s Rebound Relationship in 4 Words

Ringo Starr and John Lennon shared a friendship that extended beyond The Beatles. Even though John ordered Ringo around when he first joined the band, they developed a close bond. They were so tight that John might have saved one of Ringo’s relationships after he and his wife divorced.

Ringo Starr married one of his first girlfriends, but they divorced in 1975

Ringo and Maureen Cox started a relationship around the time he joined The Beatles in 1962. They married in 1965, later lived like simple people in their mansion, and had three children together. Yet their union started to fall apart just as The Beatles did.

George Harrison professed his love for Maureen — in front of her, Ringo, and George’s wife, Pattie. When Mo procured a pack of George’s cigarettes from a kitchen drawer at her house, it made it clear he and Ringo’s wife were in the throes of an affair. It effectively ended Ringo’s marriage. Ringo wasn’t blameless, though. He had been unfaithful during the marriage, too.

Ringo and Mo divorced in 1975. Though he was an internationally famous rock star, Ringo might have needed John’s help to save his rebound relationship.

John Lennon might have saved Ringo’s rebound romantic relationship with four words

John was always brave. I could always say that about John. He would put it out there, and the consequences sometimes were very harsh. But he would always put it out there. That's why you couldn't not love him, you know? ?? Peace and Love — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) April 24, 2021

As we mentioned, Ringo wasn’t blameless in bringing an end to his marriage to Maureen Cox. He conducted affairs of his own, including with Nancy Andrews. Ringo rebounded with Andrews when his divorce was final, and John might have given him a little bit of assistance in getting the relationship off the ground.

In the Ringo biography With a Little Help, Michael Seth Starr (no relation) writes that the drummer, John, and Andrews enjoyed a night out while Ringo was still married. He played the Charlie Rich song “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” after caressing Andrews’ face.

As Ringo played the song repeatedly while genuflecting by the jukebox, John used four words to help his buddy have a chance at a long-term relationship with Andrews:

“Nancy, he’s a good lad. Give him a chance.” John Lennon

Give him a chance. John’s four words might have saved Ringo’s relationship with Andrews. The drummer’s behavior that night — touching her face and kneeling at the jukebox — might have appeared odd. John put in a good word for Ringo by asking Andrews to give the drummer a shot. It worked. Ringo and Andrews dated for several years before the drummer met and fell in love with Barbara Bach.

John and Ringo maintained a close friendship after The Beatles broke up

Tuesday, 8 December 1980 we all had to say goodbye to John peace and love John. I’m asking Every music radio station in the world sometime today play Strawberry Fields Forever. Peace and love. ?✌️?❤️???☮️ pic.twitter.com/dAEgekrvmW — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 8, 2020

John and Ringo became neighbors when the former Richard Starkey moved from London to Weybridge. Yet he held on to his city apartment, which became a playground for his famous friends, including John. He and Yoko got naked and shot the cover art for their Two Virgins album there. That happened after John brought Yoko into The Beatles’ inner circle, and Ringo’s authentic reaction left a mark on John.

Ringo cut short a vacation and flew to Yoko’s side after John’s December 1980 murder. He was the only Beatle to make his way to New York in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

The drummer honored John after he died by refusing to record a song Lennon wrote for him; it turned into a top-10 hit.

He later married Bach, but Ringo Starr’s rebound relationship with Nancy Andrews might have been saved by John Lennon’s four simple words — give him a chance.

