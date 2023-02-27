John Lennon’s Biggest Songs: Worst to Best

Only a handful of John Lennon‘s songs reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. However, some of his big singles are among the greatest songs of all time. Some of his other hits weren’t as good.

8. ‘Nobody Told Me’

“Nobody Told Me” is the first single from John’s posthumous album Milk and Honey. It’s kind of a nothing song about nothing with no real hook. The track made it all the way to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming John’s final top 10 single on the chart. “Nobody Told Me” likely wouldn’t have performed as well if not for the fascination surrounding John’s posthumous releases. While the song isn’t great, it’s not terrible. If this is John’s worst top 10 single, that’s a testament to his prowess.

7. ‘Watching the Wheels’

“Watching the Wheels” opens with a riff similar to “Imagine,” only limp. Then John sings about staying away from showbusiness to take care of his son. Unless you’re an entertainer taking parental leave, this song probably won’t resonate with you.

6. ‘Just Like (Starting Over)’

In a 1980 interview from the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, John said “(Just Like) Starting Over” was an homage to Elvis Presley. It’s a fun song, but it definitely draws more from Elvis’ campy side than his artisan side.

5. ‘Woman’

The best of the Double Fantasy singles, “Woman” is a beautiful love letter to Yoko Ono and women in general. It manages to channel 1950s doo-wop without sounding cheesy, and that whispered opening is unforgettable.

4. ‘Instant Karma (We All Shine On)’

“Instant Karma (We All Shine On)” definitely has a mean streak. It’s also one hell of an anthem. Songs like “Instant Karma (We All Shine On)” prove John was a commercial force to be reckoned with even when tackling unconventional subjects.

3. ‘#9 Dream’

No song ever encapsulated a pleasant dream quite like “#9 Dream.” It’s beautiful, relaxing, and strange. 1970s soft-rock has a reputation for a being dull and predictable, but “#9 Dream” is anything but. The nonsense lyrics are a bold move, but John manages to make them sound mystical. It’s a shame this track never became a staple of classic rock radio like many of his other songs.

2. ‘Whatever Gets You Thru the Night’

“Whatever Gets You Thru the Night” is a bit of a novelty song. It’s also one of the best novelty songs ever. That zippy saxophone riff is one of the greatest earworms of the 1970s. Elton John worked with numerous artists over the years, including George Michael, Dua Lipa, and Ru Paul, but this is his best collaboration by far.

1. ‘Imagine‘

“Imagine” isn’t just a regular pop hit: it’s the most popular peace anthem of all time.

The simple lyrical conceit is so brilliant, the song still inspires dreamers across the world to this day. Being a rock star was one thing, but John inspired us all to be better versions of ourselves.