What John Lennon’s Son Felt Was ‘Funny’ About Kanye West Working With Paul McCartney

TL;DR:

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, reacted to Paul McCartney working with Kanye West.

Sean discussed how some of West’s fans reacted to the news.

Paul and West made three top 40 singles together, two of which featured other artists.

Paul McCartney and Kanye West | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

John Lennon‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, reacted to the news Kanye West was working with Paul McCartney. In addition, he discussed how West’s fans responded to the songs. Notably, one of the tracks became Paul’s biggest hit single from the 2010s.

John Lennon’s son said some Kanye West fans had no idea who Paul McCartney was

During a 2015 interview with Humanity, Sean was asked what he thought of Paul in general, and the former Beatle’s collaborations with West in particular. “I actually haven’t heard the music he did with Kanye, but I thought it was really funny that people didn’t know who he was and all the Kanye fans were like, ‘Man, that Paul is going to be really famous after Kanye worked with him,'” Sean said.

“That was really funny,” he said. “I haven’t heard what they are doing together, but I’ll definitely check it out.”

John Lennon’s son had a strong feeling about the 2 musicians working together

Sean commented on the idea of West collaborating with Paul. “I think it’s cool that Paul wants to work with Kanye,” he said. “It’s kind of fun — it makes the world more interesting that those two people want to collaborate.

“But I don’t really know; I haven’t heard the music yet,” he continued. “Kanye often seems silly but I think he is a real artist and I do like his music.”

How Paul McCartney’s collaborations with Kanye West performed on the pop charts in the United States

West and Paul made three songs together: “FourFiveSeconds,” “All Day,” and “Only One.” The former, which also features vocals from Rihanna, was the most popular by far. “FourFiveSeconds” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 20 weeks. It was the only top 10 single Paul released in the 2010s. The track proved he could still release a hit song over 50 years after The Beatles became famous.

Meanwhile, “All Day” also featured Theophilus London and Allan Kingdom. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks. “Only One” was simply a collaboration between Paul and West. It hit No. 35 and lasted on the chart for eight weeks. Notably, all three of the songs were standalone singles that did not appear on albums by West or Paul.

Sean didn’t have an issue with West and Paul working together — he just thought the reaction to their collaborations was funny.