John Lennon’s Son Julian Helped End a Bitter Feud Between Lennon and George Harrison

John Lennon and George Harrison were not always on good terms after The Beatles broke up. The former bandmates still saw each other, but navigating post-Beatles relations could be thorny. Harrison was once furious with Lennon after he canceled an important meeting on the advice of an astrologer. After some well-timed intervention by Lennon’s son Julian, however, the two men reconciled.

George Harrison and John Lennon | Stephen Shakeshaft/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

George Harrison was furious when John Lennon canceled a meeting

The Beatles announced their breakup in 1970, but they didn’t agree on the terms of their split until 1974. After finally agreeing to the terms of their separation, they set a signing date. Lennon, Harrison, and Paul McCartney would all sign in New York City, and they would mail the documents to England for Ringo Starr to sign.

Lennon decided to back out of the meeting at the last minute. He felt that the tax provision was unfair to him. After receiving advice from his astrologer, he determined that the meeting was also “ill-starred.” Per the book George Harrison: Behind the Locked Door by Graeme Thomson, Harrison was not happy to hear this.

“George was absolutely livid,” David Acomba, who was filming Harrison’s North American tour at the time, said. “I have footage of him on the phone but I didn’t put it in the film.”

John Lennon and George Harrison reconciled with help from Lennon’s son

According to Lennon’s girlfriend, May Pang, the former bandmates had tentative plans to perform together during Harrison’s tour. When he heard Lennon had canceled the meeting, Harrison furiously retracted his invitation.

Lennon decided to meet with Lee Eastman, an entertainment lawyer and McCartney’s father-in-law, to resolve the tax provision. He also sent his son, Julian, to tell Harrison he was attempting to solve their problems.

After a lengthy discussion with Eastman, who tried to convince Lennon to sign, the attorney got blunt with the musician.

“John, you don’t know the trouble you’ve caused,” Eastman said, per the book Loving John by Pang. “It really is all your fault. That’s why George hates you. He’ll never forgive you. He never wants to speak to you. He’ll never speak to you again.”

Lennon went back and forth with Eastman, who said his only hope of reconciling with Harrison was to sign the documents. During this time, Julian called with a message from Harrison, and Pang spoke with him.

“‘George said all is forgiven and he still loves you,'” Pang relayed to Lennon. “He wants you to come to his party tonight.'”

The former Beatle praised Julian’s music career

Harrison remained in Julian’s life after Lennon’s death. He spoke highly of his burgeoning music career in the early 1980s.

“I haven’t seen him over the last two years, but two years ago, I spent a lot of time with him,” Harrison said in a 1984 press conference. “I try to give him a bit of help and direction. He went through a couple of years of, which you probably read in the papers, going to clubs and being sucked into situations that he could’ve, should’ve, avoided. I think now, having done that, he’s a much smarter, wiser person. I’ve seen him on TV doing interviews and singing his songs. I think he’s got a great future as a musician and as a songwriter. I think as a human, he’s real charming. He’s got the smartness of John, but he’s got a softer edge. He’s a sweetheart.”

