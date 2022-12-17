John Lennon’s Son Said 1 Plastic Ono Band Album Is the Best Album Ever

TL;DR:

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, praised one of the Plastic Ono Band’s albums.

He said the voice on the album “has a special frequency.”

Sean said the album may have had a negative effect on his parents’ relationship.

John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, said one of the Plastic Ono Band’s albums is the greatest album of all time. Subsequently, he explained why the vocals on the album sound so good to him. Notably, the album in question received some negative responses upon its initial release.

John Lennon’s son explained why the vocals on 1 Plastic Ono Band album was so cathartic to him

During a 1998 interview with Rolling Stone, Sean was asked when he discovered his mother’s debut solo album, Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band. “She’s my mom,” he said. “It’s not like you discover it.

“But you know what’s interesting?” he added. “There is something about your mother’s voice that has a special effect on your body. It has a special frequency. You hear that voice and realize it’s the voice that said, ‘OK,’ when you were crying when you were two months old.”

John Lennon’s son liked playing 1 of the songs from the album to his friends

Sean was asked if hearing his mother’s voice was cathartic. “Yeah, cathartic,” he said. “But it’s also very personal and intimate. I don’t know when I realized that Plastic Ono Band was the greatest record ever. I don’t know if it was because it’s my mom or what. But I got it. Why do I like it? I don’t know why people don’t like it.”

He discussed how others reacted to the album. “When I play ‘Greenfield Morning’ or ‘Why’ for anybody that I know my age who’s into rock, they are f****** floored,” he said. “When that beat kicks in ‘Greenfield Morning’ — I would play it for my friends who were only into hip-hop.” Sean opined his mother’s art is underrated.

Sean Lennon felt ‘Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band’ and other albums may have hurt his parents’ marriage

During a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sean discussed Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band and other albums Yoko made during that era: Unfinished Music No.1: Two Virgins and Unfinished Music No. 2: Life With the Lions. John Lennon contributed to both the Unfinished Music albums and Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band.

Sean said all three albums featured the sounds of a couple who were in love and sonically experimenting. While the albums found some acclaim, Sean said they also inspired a lot of negative reviews. He said the negativity surrounding the albums may have hurt his parents’ relationship.

Even if Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band garnered some critical reviews, Sean said the album is unparalleled.